Jean-Luc Mélenchon head of the European list?

Will Jean-Luc Mélenchon make his political comeback in the European elections? The hypothesis agitates the Macron camp.

Less than five months before the European elections, La France insoumise is one of the only parties not to have revealed its head of list. After having struggled for a long time to form an alliance on the left, the rebels had to resolve to go it alone. Who to lead them? The choice of Manon Aubry, head of the list in the last European elections (6.31%), does not seem to be obvious. Another hypothesis, however, is gaining ground.

Will Jean-Luc Mélenchon decide to personally represent the LFI list in the European elections? The founder of the party, "in withdrawal" since the last presidential election but still hyperactive in his militant activity, could be trying to take matters in hand, facing a threat from the left: that of Raphaël Glucksmann. Ranked third in the polls with 10% voting intentions, the head of the list of Place Publique and the Socialist Party is well on its way to becoming the new figure of the French left. Enough to make Mélenchon tremble?

“He cannot do otherwise if he wants to stop Raphaël Glucksmann’s surge,” assures an LFI executive to Challenges. “He cannot afford to see the socialists relaunch three years before the presidential election. Even if it means resigning a year later from his post as MEP.”

However, followers of the boss of the Insoumis reject the hypothesis. “He did not run for the legislative elections, it is not to stand as a candidate for the European elections two years later,” says someone very close to Jean-Luc Mélenchon in Le Figaro. For another, the rumor was started by the Macronists with the aim of uniting in the face of a common enemy: "As soon as they have a problem of division, they raise the Mélenchon threat to remobilize their camp".