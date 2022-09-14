Jean-Luc Godard: death following an assisted suicide, what we know

GODARD. The terrible child of cinema Jean-Luc Godard died on September 13, 2022. He was 91 years old. The director, figurehead of the New Wave, resorted to assisted suicide in Switzerland.

[Updated September 14, 2022 at 9:23 a.m.] Filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. A true figurehead of the New Wave, the director of Contempt or Breathless was 91 years old. He resorted to assisted suicide, said his family's adviser, in Switzerland, where the practice is legal. "Mr. Godard had recourse to legal assistance in Switzerland for voluntary departure following multiple disabling pathologies according to the terms of the medical report", said Patrick Jeanneret, after the information was communicated by Liberation.

For its part, Liberation quoted relatives of the director of Contempt: "He was not sick, he was simply exhausted. So he had made the decision to end it. It was his decision and it was important. let it be known to him." The relatives of Jean-Luc Godard have specified that no official ceremony will be organized, and that the filmmaker will be cremated soon. News of his death was initially not expected to be released until Thursday, but press leaks have forced the family to confirm the death.

In a press release, his relatives indicated that Jean-Luc Godard had died "peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones" on September 13, 2022. They did not give further details on the disappearance of the filmmaker, to whom the we owe Le Mépris, A bout de souffle and Pierrot le fou, except that no official ceremony will be organized and that he will be cremated.

The information was first shared by Liberation, before being confirmed with AFP by the family adviser, Patrick Jeanneret. "Mr. Godard had recourse to legal assistance in Switzerland for voluntary departure following multiple disabling pathologies according to the terms of the medical report", he specified. For its part, Liberation quoted relatives of the director of Contempt: "He was not sick, he was simply exhausted. So he had made the decision to end it. It was his decision and it was important. let it be known to him."

Jean-Luc Godard was born on December 3, 1930 in Paris. First a film critic, he gradually turned to directing. In the 1950s and 1960s, he was at the height of his career, integrating into the current of the New Wave. Godard is a complete filmmaker, being a director, screenwriter, dialogue writer and sometimes editor. Some of his films, such as Le Mépris, A bout de souffle or Pierrot le Fou, have become classics of French cinema.

Jean-Luc Godard is the youngest of a family of four children. Her father, Paul Godard, is a doctor, her mother, Odile Monod, comes from a large Protestant family. They live in Switzerland. Godard spent a childhood that was both sporty and Protestant, while being passionate about painting. After a few years in Switzerland, he was sent to Paris by his parents to take the baccalaureate. Meanwhile, his father discovers that he suffers from Charcot's disease and his parents divorce. For his part, Godard loses interest in his studies and misses the baccalaureate. In Paris, he frequents film clubs and the Cinémathèque française a lot.

Despite belonging to a wealthy family, Jean-Luc Godard commits several thefts and becomes a kleptomaniac, to the point of stealing from his family and friends. In 1949, in Switzerland, he obtained the baccalaureate after his third attempt. At the same time, he hesitated between painting, literature and cinema. He then returned to the Sorbonne, frequented the film club in the Latin Quarter, then published his first critical texts in the review "La Gazette du Cinéma", at the age of 19. From December 1950 to April 1951, he visited New York, then traveled across Latin America. In April 1951 "Les Cahiers du cinema" was created, Godard published articles there from January 1952. In the spring of 1953, he was a cameraman for Swiss television in Zurich, but it ended badly because Godard stole from the cash register. Because of this theft, he spent three nights in prison. After two short films in Switzerland, he returned to Paris in January 1956. He became press officer for Fox thanks to Claude Chabrol. He also returned to "Les Cahiers du cinema" and joined the weekly "Arts" in February 1958.

Jean-Luc Godard made his first professional short film in June 1957, "All the boys are called Patrick", written by Eric Rohmer and produced by Pierre Braunberger. It was shown in cinemas in the spring of 1958. He then shot the short film "Charlotte et son jules" with Jean-Paul Belmondo and Anne Colette. Seeing the success of Truffaut at the Cannes Film Festival, the filmmaker wanted to make his first feature film: he thus relied on a news item and made "A bout de souffle". His second production echoes the French news of the early 1960s with the war in Algeria. In 1960, Godard made "Little Soldier", but the film, censored, was not released until 1963, after the war. At this same time, he met the actress Anna Karina who became his muse. She made seven films with him, including "Alphaville", a science fiction film shot on location, and "Pierrot le fou", in 1965. The latter is a road movie through France, featuring a man who leaves everything to go with his children's babysitter, with whom he experiences various adventures during his journey. Jean-Luc Godard made many films in the early 1960s, such as "A woman is a woman" in 1961, "Vivre sa vie" in 1962, "Le Mépris" in 1963 (see below), "Les Carabiniers" in 1963, which was a commercial failure, and "Bande à part" in 1964.

After May 1968, Jean-Luc Godard made more political and leftist films like "La Chinoise". He also films the demonstrations of May 68 and demands, along with other directors, that the Cannes Film Festival be stopped in "solidarity with the students". It was during this same period that he questioned his notoriety and his status as an author, wishing to become anonymous again. The filmmaker then leaves for London to film the recording of the album "Sympathy for the Devil" by the Rolling Stones. Jean-Luc Godard continues with small films, where he often abandons the project. He also created the "Dziga Vertov group" with his friend Jean-Pierre Gorin, the goal being to produce films that tend towards Maoism. They separated in 1972.

On June 9, 1971, Godard had a serious motorcycle accident, he remained in a coma for a week and six months in hospital. In November 1971, he left the hospital and moved in with Anne-Marie Miéville, whom he had met a few months earlier. In the 1970s, he abandoned film for video. He moved to Grenoble and created his production company "Sonimage". After several commissions, including one by the National Audiovisual Institute for FR3, he left Grenoble in 1976 and emptied the premises of his company without warning his staff. In the 1980s, he again turned to more classical cinema, with works more detached from current events. He then made several notable feature films, such as "Sauve qui peut (la vie)" in 1979, "Passion" in 1982 with Hanna Schygulla and Isabelle Huppert, "Nouvelle Vague" (1990) and "For ever Mozart" (1996), "Eloge à l'amour" in 2001, which was a failure, "Film Socialisme" in 2010. The 2010s were more successful in terms of success with "Farewell to Language", for which he received the Jury Prize at Cannes in 2014 and "Le Livre d'image", where he won a special Palme d'or in 2018.

"A bout de souffle" is the sixth film directed by Jean-Luc Godard but the first he wrote, based on an original idea by François Truffaut. Starring Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jean Seberg, the film is inspired by a news item telling the story of a thug who kills a policeman on his way from Marseille to Paris. In the capital, he tries to win back Patricia but he is quickly sought by the police. He then tries to leave for Italy. Released in 1960, the film is part of the New Wave movement, a movement dating from 1950 to 1960, defined by French cinematographic techniques, revolutionary for the time, and by its directors. Classified "forbidden to those under 18", it seduces the public and critics. Thanks to this film, Jean-Luc Godard meets with success. His career is launched and the face of cinema is changed.

Another famous film by Godard: "Le contempt". Adapted from the novel of the same name by author Alberto Moravia, the film tells the story of a theater writer, Paul Javal (Michel Piccoli), going to Cinecitta with his wife Camille (Brigitte Bardot). There, he negotiates a contract with producer Jeremy Prokosch, with the aim of modifying a script on the Odyssey, directed by Fritz Lang (who plays himself). A big-budget film, it offers a mise en abyme of cinema, since the characters shoot and discuss films for a long time. Although it was unsuccessful with critics, it did receive success from audiences. It was only later that it became one of Jean-Luc Godard's great classics.

Released in 1967, "La Chinoise" is one of Jean-Luc Godard's political films. It features 5 young people whose holidays are nothing but lessons and debates on Marxism-Leninism, while living on the principles of Mao Zedong. But the holidays are disrupted by the ambition of Véronique (Anne Wiazemsky) who wants to assassinate a Soviet dignitary in Paris. The film is appreciated by critics, but not by Maoist militants, who regard it as a provocation.

For 10 years (1988-1998), Jean-Luc Godard created a series of eight programs entitled "History (s) of cinema", a great fresco both philosophical and aesthetic on the seventh art. About his work, he explains in particular in the Inrockuptibles in 1998: "I made an ultrasound of History through cinema. By its material, which is at the same time time, projection and memory, cinema can do an ultrasound of History by doing its own ultrasound. And give a vague idea of ​​time and the history of time. Since cinema is time passing. If we used means of cinema - which is made for that - we would obtain a certain way of thinking that would allow us to see things".

Jean-Luc Godard has a certain working method. For example, he always chooses the title of his next film, even before knowing the story. He also likes to sprinkle his films with quotes, whether literary, musical, historical or otherwise. The construction of Godard's films is also particular. It does not follow a script or dialogue, but rather is a succession of visual collages and sparse notes. It is then up to the viewer to give meaning to the images. In his films, the director plays a lot on the mise en abyme of cinema, through the activities of the characters who go to the cinema or make a film or talk about films. He also makes references to other directors and their films, references to painting, but also to his own films.

The work of Jean-Luc Godard had a lot of influence on cinema, especially in the 1960s on French filmmakers such as Jean Eustache, Romain Goupil and Philippe Garrel, and on American filmmakers, such as Martin Scorsese, George Lucas , Francis Ford Coppola, Brian De Palma and Quentin Tarantino. He also often appears in literature and cinema, such as the film "Le Redoutable" by Michel Hazanavicius, which is an adaptation of the book "Un an après" by Anne Wiazemsky on her relationship with Godard. Retrospectives can also be seen at the Cinémathèque française.

Jean-Luc Godard was married to actress Anna Karina from 1961 to 1967. It was in 1959 that he met her after spotting her in an advertisement. He offers her a role in his film "A bout de souffle". She refuses, refusing to undress. He then calls her back for a role in the film "Little Soldier", which she accepts if she is not naked. It is on the set that a bond is created between the two. But the couple knows the drama, with the birth of a stillborn child, and the tensions with the family of Godard, who does not accept the actress. Anna Karina then leaves the director. Godard then met on the set of Robert Bresson's film "Au chance Balthazar" the granddaughter of François Mauriac, Anne Wiazemsky. At first refusing his advances, she finally wrote him a love letter in 1966. They married the following year, July 21, 1967 and separated in October 1970. He then met Anne-Marie Miéville, a photographer, a few months before his motorcycle accident. Jean-Luc Godard has no children.