Jean-Luc Delarue: family, cocaine, cancer... The painful secrets of the animator

He was the little prodigy of television. Jean-Luc Delarue, who died of stomach cancer on August 23, 2012, will have marked the small screen by his extraordinary career, but also by his demons, between family trauma, drugs, slippages and illness...

He died ten years ago to the day. This Wednesday, August 24, 2022, TF1 devotes an entire evening to Jean-Luc Delarue, host and star television producer, who died on August 23, 2012, following stomach and peritoneal cancer. "Jean-Luc Delarue, ten years already, of excess success", directed by Matthieu Valluet and Christophe Janin, takes the form of a documentary close to a tribute, with numerous archive images, including unpublished personal archives , but also confessions about this character like no other. Another documentary, "Jean-Luc Delarue, the last secrets of the king of TV", will be broadcast on September 1 on C8.

Successful producer, Jean-Luc Delarue was a real star of the small screen. But far from his image of "ideal son-in-law", he hid demons that will eventually catch up with him at the height of his glory. Excessive media coverage, the dark side of show business, like his obsessions will eventually make him lose his footing. The ambitious Jean-Luc Delarue will in fact have lived several lives, a public life which masked, in private, an ultra-sensitive and tortured character.

The two documentaries promise to lift the veil on this tormented temperament of the prince of television. But Jean-Luc Delarue himself will have been able to come back on his path strewn with pitfalls in several books, "Dernières confessions", resulting from an interview with the journalist Marie Bernard (Editions du moment, 2012) and especially an autobiography written during the last months of his life and entitled "Secret Notebooks" (L'Archipel, 2012). From his childhood, marked by difficult relations with his parents, to his addiction to cocaine, without forgetting his relationship to television, the host will have left a testimony as intimate as it is poignant.

In these works, Jean-Luc Delarue will set the tone of entry: "I have often been presented as the ideal son-in-law. Many mothers would have liked me to share their family, to have me as a son-in-law, whereas my own mother did not consider it useful to invite me to family gatherings". And to explain that he "wasn't the ideal son", but was "angry, excessive" while being "gifted at drawing the Blue card". "I have kept a letter sent to my mother that I would like my son Jean to read one day. This letter summarizes me and sheds light on the imperfect man that I am. It expresses, I also hope, my sincerity", added he a few weeks before his death.

Jean-Luc Delarue will have grown up in a family where confrontations were commonplace and where the child he was felt belittled. Jean-Claude Delarue, his father, was a university student, Maryse, his mother, agrégé in English. While the latter were monopolized by their respective careers, Jean-Luc Delarue would have attached to his grandmother, Renée, to fill his lack of affection. Jean-Luc Delarue's parents divorced when the boy was 7 years old.

From his childhood, Jean-Luc Delarue said that he had lived it as "a simple spectator". "I remember a lot of noise, a lot of shouting matches between my parents who didn't get along at all", he confided to Marie Bernard about his family, with whom he found that "communication remained difficult". And the one who has succeeded in an extraordinary career has not forgotten to deliver his feeling of inferiority to the journalist. "In my family, a big joke consisted in saying that my brother and I would both be civil servants: he, President of the Republic and I, a postman." The host also confided that until the age of 18, he was considered "as the mentally retarded of the family".

After the death of Jean-Luc Delarue, his father Jean-Claude Delarue, in the midst of a conflict over inheritance with his widow, was moved by having been kept away from the funeral, his mother having no she was not invited to the funeral. The host's father assured, however, that relations between his son and him had improved at the end of his life.

Jean-Luc Delarue was forced to reveal his addiction to cocaine in 2010, after the police seized nearly 16 grams of drugs from his home in September of the same year. The star was, by his own admission and according to the testimonies of his dealers in court, a heavy consumer with massive catches (20 grams of narcotics per week). He had subsequently described in his book the "hell" caused by coke and his existence as the "living dead". And stressed that his arrest had been his "lifeline": "I had no other way out than death".

Jean-Luc Delarue's dealers admitted in court that the host was one of their regular customers. It was through a Parisian gallery owner that the host obtained the drugs. She said she was often contacted by the TV man, who would have "harassed" her with "tons of messages" from the first exchanges. The head of the network, nicknamed "Kiks", knew then that he had a client of choice with Jean-Luc Delarue. He would have taken the habit of rewarding the gallery owner with a commission of 300 euros each time the star ordered at least 20 grams of drugs.

The one his dealers called "VIP" was a customer in a hurry who had to be put before everyone else. In return, the latter paid more than the others. According to his dealers, Jean-Luc Delarue "was always in a hurry" and paid 90 euros for a gram of cocaine, while other buyers paid "only" 60 euros for the same quantity. The six people tried after the scandal received sentences ranging from 18 months in prison suspended to 5 years firm.

After these revelations, the star host had decided to go on tour across France, aboard a motorhome, to talk to colleges about his mistakes and share his experience with the youngest. From the story of a memorable binge with his grandfather - "A deux, we downed seven bottles" -, to the first flirtations with cocaine, Jean-Luc Delarue will thus address all his excesses at length. Not to mention those related to his bulimia for work. A cocktail that could turn out to be explosive.

Jean-Luc Delarue had indeed been pinned for several slippages, sometimes on the air, as during the 2009 Crystal Globes ceremony broadcast live on France 3. The host had been forced to publicly apologize to Yamina Benguigui after asking him, "Do you want me to hold your globe...or your globes?" in reference to the chest of the director, to whom he had just given a distinction. On RTL, he said: "I don't recognize myself in what happened... and I apologize to you. It doesn't grow on me". On February 13 of the same year, he insulted and attempted to bite and slap one of the aircrew of a plane bound for South Africa. He will be sentenced to a three-day citizenship course.

Jean-Luc Delarue was struck down by cancer of the stomach and peritoneum, probably linked to his massive drug consumption. The boss of Reservoir Prod had publicly announced his illness at a press conference on December 2, 2011, when starting his chemotherapy. A real ax that occurred a year after the withdrawal from the antenna of the star host of France 2. The disease had quickly forced him to limit his awareness tour and his appearances.

In July 2012, Jean-Luc Delarue could not appear for his trial either for acquisition and possession of narcotics. His lawyer, Maître Huc-Morel, then invoked the illness of his client who was already undergoing intensive treatment, punctuated by numerous hospitalizations. "The hospitalizations to which he is subject follow one another, are longer and longer and his current state of health makes him today unable to be able to explain himself as he would have liked to do in court". Before adding: "Today he fights tirelessly against the cancer from which he suffers, and it must be admitted that this fight is difficult". The trial was then postponed.

Stolen photographs of Jean-Luc Delarue, taken without his knowledge during his vacation with his partner in Belle-Ile-en-Mer, were at the time published in the tabloid press. At only 47 years old, the facilitator then appeared weakened, emaciated, visibly marked by the disease. Far from the still smiling "people" of the beginning of the year. On July 22, 2012, a hoax will announce the death of Jean-Luc Delarue on Twitter.

Jean-Luc Delarue died a month later, on August 23, 2012, at the American Hospital in Neuilly, where he had been transported the day before after a sudden deterioration in his health, linked to his cancer. A discreet funeral will be organized on August 29 at the Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris, then his remains will be transported to the cemetery of Thiais, in the Val-de-Marne, in the greatest secrecy. The father of Jean-Luc Delarue will suggest that his son rested in a "Muslim square", following a late conversion to Islam. AFP has since clarified that the burial of Jean-Luc Delarue is "in a division of the cemetery where the vaults of Muslim families are grouped", but not reserved for Muslims. Quickly, the family quarrels around the will and the inheritance of Jean-Luc Delarue will succeed meditation.

At the end of his life, Jean-Luc Delarue was married on May 12, 2012, in Belle-Ile-en-Mer, with a former model, Anissa Khel. A woman over thirty at the time of his death, but whom he had met more than three years before, before being overtaken by his demons. It is this young woman, a graduate in finance, who will have supported him during his last years, helping him to get rid of cocaine and then to support the chemotherapy sessions, once his cancer was known. Together, they had multiplied the projects, they had notably created a line of jewelry.

In February 2011, Jean-Luc Delarue told TV Magazine: "I am often asked how I manage to recover so quickly. Well, it's largely thanks to Anissa. We are living a very beautiful love story. And love works miracles." "I have an extraordinary wife. We are fighting cancer together and we don't have a second to lose," he explained to a celebrity magazine. "I have never been so sick and paradoxically so happy." In Paris Match, Anissa Khel had also described her relationship with Jean-Luc Delarue, from their meeting to the tensions born of the host's addictions, whom she described as someone "delicate, elegant, cultivated, sensitive" . "He is the man of my life and always will be. Even if it is curious to say that at 30 years old...".

Jean-Luc Delarue also shared the life of host and columnist Elisabeth Bost, with whom he had a son, Jean, in 2006. Elisabeth Bost met Jean-Luc Delarue in 2005 when she was an intern for Reservoir Prod . Student at Celsa, she would then have immediately fallen under the spell of the one who was presented at the time as "the ideal son-in-law" of the PAF. In 2005, she became a journalist for "La Quotidienne" of the women's channel Téva. She also worked for M6 and France Télévisions, notably on France 2, for entertainment magazines until 2010. In "There's a start to everything" she will be known to part of the general public. At the time of the host's death, she was a columnist for "Grand 8", the flagship program of the D8 channel.

Jean-Luc Delarue and Elisabeth Bost would have separated in January 2009 under difficult conditions. The breakup between Elisabeth Bost and Jean-Luc Delarue only became official in March 2010. After the death of the powerful producer, a violent conflict will oppose Elisabeth Bost to Anissa Khel over the will of Jean-Luc Delarue, who she wanted to cancel. The latter made Anissa Khel his heiress at 50% with a rich heritage. The other part of the fortune, estimated in total at 22 million euros (with in particular Reservoir Prod, the company of Jean-Luc Delarue), being devolved to his son. Scathing statements to the press, attempts at intimidation or showing off, rumors and even burglaries will accompany the legal fight of the two women, in the midst of a vast family unpacking.

Jean-Luc Delarue was a star television presenter and producer of the 1990s and early 2000s, known to the general public for his shows "Ça se discusses" and "Toute une histoire". In 1991, after his debut on the radio, he succeeded Michel Denisot on the set of "La Grande Famille", the daily midday program of Canal. He stayed there until he turned 30 in 1994. He later compared Canal to "a real country of spoiled children". "I imagined that the rest of the world was inhabited by poor guys. In reality, Canal was a melting pot of pretentiousness and smugness, from switchboard to management."

Jean-Luc Delarue arrives on the public service through the front door by presenting the social program "It's discussed" on the second channel from 1994. Always decked out in a headset, suit and white shirt, the host appears as the ideal son-in-law. The public follows and his show is a success. It will remain on the air for 15 years on France 2, until 2009.

During his career, Jean-Luc Delarue has been awarded a 7 d'or several times, notably for his programs "Ça se discussed" and "Jour après Jour" in 2001. Founder of his own production company when he arrives on France 2, he will also have launched very popular programs such as "It's my choice", "Live my life", "Research apartment or house", or even "House for sale", some of which, despite their voyeuristic and some thunderbolts from the CSA, will remain on the air for years after his death. Ten years after its creation, Reservoir Prod employed more than 250 people, with subsidiaries and diversification into multimedia content from 2000.

From the mid-1990s, Jean-Luc Delarue thus embodied the new host-producer who sold his programs at exorbitant prices, in particular to the public service. A controversy will break out about the amount of these contracts in 1996, pushing Jean-Pierre Elkabbach to resign from his post as president of France Télévisions. In 2006, Jean-Luc Delarue launched and hosted the program "Toute une histoire". When he was arrested in 2010 for cocaine trafficking, France Télévisions stopped broadcasting. The show will resume later, but without him. Jean-Luc Delarue will be replaced by Sophie Davant.

On Friday August 24, 2012, the host died of complications from stomach cancer at the age of 48. He had interrupted his career in 2011 to try to fight this disease.