Jean Lassalle candidate for the 2024 European elections: already an unusual speech

The former candidate for the 2017 and 2022 presidential elections announced this Tuesday his candidacy for the 2024 European elections during a speech in his image.

Just a few days ago, Jean Lassalle launched into a wild “paquito” at the Vendée stand, in the middle of the Agricultural Show. This Tuesday, March 5, the former candidate for the 2017 and 2022 presidential elections announced his candidacy for the European elections, which will be held next June. A statement that came while Jean Lassalle was spending a pleasant time on the Gaec Ker Saout Rü farm, located in La Chapelle-Fleurigné, not far from Fougères, in Ille-et-Vilaine. As relayed by our colleagues from La Chronique republicaine, the 68-year-old Béarnais, a figure of the French terroir, spoke to a small committee gathered around a table on which were crepes, homemade jams, pâtés, rillettes, a bottle fresh milk and “Papi” cider.

In this good-natured atmosphere, while anecdotes and jokes were flowing, Jean Lassalle did not miss the opportunity to sing along. Then, after congratulating the farmers and their wives for their beautiful children, the former MP made his big announcement in front of the dozen guests gathered around the tasty snack, “between two sugar pancakes”, specifies La Chronique republicaine. “It’s 99.9% sure,” assured Jean Lassalle, who did not, however, give details regarding his program.