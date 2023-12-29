January 1: Smic, aid, bonuses and bonuses... What’s coming in 2024

Two days before the transition to 2024, here is everything you need to know about the new measures concerning the budget, from the increase in the minimum wage to internship compensation and automobile bonuses.

Like every new year, 2024 should arrive with its share of good and bad news... What are the major changes to expect for this new year? One of the key measures is surely the revaluation of the minimum growth wage (SMIC). An automatic increase, due to price increases, of 1.13%. From 1,383.08 euros net monthly, it will increase to 1,398.69 euros, an increase of 15.61 euros net per month. More good news for wallets but this time for people over 70 and people with disabilities. In 2024 the MaPrimeAdapat system will be launched which will allow them to benefit from help to adapt their home to their needs, such as the installation of an electric stair lift. 50% to 70% of the work may be covered by this bonus, depending on the resources of the person concerned.

Big change for high school students from professional establishments who have completed an internship since the start of the 2023 school year. They will be paid retroactively and up to 50 euros per week in second grade and up to 100 euros per week in final year. Young people will also be able to drive from the age of 17 if they have obtained their highway code and their B license. At this age, they could already take their license but they were not authorized to drive alone until they reached the age of majority. Still on the road side, speeding below 5 km/h will no longer be punished by a point being withdrawn from the license but only by a fine. In 2024, the government has also decided to finance an electric car rental offer for less than 100 euros per month, excluding insurance. This social leasing concerns people with modest incomes: their reference tax income must not exceed 15,400 euros per year. Another condition: take your car every day to go to work located more than 15 kilometers from your home or drive at least 8,000 kilometers per year.

For this new year, local authorities will have to make an organic waste sorting solution available to residents. This waste includes green waste and food waste. In the canteen, ecological measures are also planned: all collective catering must serve at least 50% “sustainable” products, including at least 20% organic products. In supermarkets, batches of fruit or vegetables weighing less than 1.5 kg can no longer be packaged in plastic, except for exemptions for certain items such as salads, mushrooms or strawberries.