Ivory Coast - Nigeria: schedule, channel, lineups... Match information

For the 2nd day of the group stage of CAN 2023, Ivory Coast, host country of the competition, challenges Nigeria in Abidjan.

The Elephants are already back. After easily dismissing Guinea-Bissau (2-0) last Saturday, the Seko Fofana gang already has the opportunity to qualify against Nigeria. She remains on an impressive series of 9 matches without defeat. We have to go back to June 17, 2023 to find traces of a hitch, against Zambia (3-0). Confidence is therefore at its peak for Jean-Louis Gasset's players.

It is quite the opposite for Nigeria. Osimhen's partners were held in check by Equatorial Guinea (1-1), for their entry into this CAN 2023. They have not experienced success for four matches (three draws and a defeat against Guinea ). To keep their destiny in their hands and see the next round, the Super Eagles absolutely must win.

As part of this 2nd day of the group stage, the CAN offers a Ivory Coast – Nigeria shock. This game will kick off at 6:00 p.m.

As is the case for all CAN 2023 posters, you will have one and only choice to see this Ivory Coast - Nigeria. This poster will be broadcast by beIN Sports. You will therefore have to connect to beIN Sports 1.

To follow Ivory Coast - Nigeria streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet you will have only one choice. That of subscribing to a 100% digital subscription to beIN SPORTS CONNECT which will allow you to join beIN Sports 1.