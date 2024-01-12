Ivory Coast - Guinea-Bissau: time, TV channel, lineups... Information from the opening match of CAN 2023

CAN 2023 officially begins this Saturday, January 13 with the opening match between Ivory Coast, the host team, and Guinea Bissau. Discover all the information about the meeting.

This is the event in Africa. CAN 2023 begins this Saturday and the host country, Ivory Coast, will already be expected at the turn of this competition which it is hosting for the second time in its history. The Elephants, led in particular by former Parisian Serge Aurier and former Lensois Seko Fofana, prepared for this event with great success in a friendly match against Sierra Leone (5-1). "A match remains a match. There are no more small teams. If we win the match by a solid score, that means we have done well. Our principle is to start well by respecting our instructions. We have to dominate our subject and finish our actions while being technically good,” declared the Ivorians coach, Jean-Louis Gasset.

Opposite, Guinea-Bissau acts as an outsider in this group A where we will also find Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea. Unlike their evening opponents, the Bissao-Guineans suffered a heavy setback in preparation with a 6-2 defeat against Mali on January 6. The goal of Lyonnais Mama Baldé was not enough. "Our goal is to finally get through the first round. It's true that our group is very difficult with opponents such as Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea but everything is possible, in football, everything is possible,” declared Guinea-Bissau team coach Baciro Candé.

The match between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau will begin at 9 p.m. this Saturday, January 13. It will take place at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic stadium in Ebimpé in Ivory Coast.

It is Bein Sports 1 which will broadcast this opening match of CAN 2023 between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau. Egyptian referee Amin Omar will be on the whistle.

The only streaming broadcast available to follow Ivory Coast - Guinea-Bissau will be on MyCanal. You must have a subscription to watch the match.

Jean-Louis Gasset has announced two major packages for this opening match against Guinea-Bissau. Indeed, Sébastien Haller and Simon Adingra are absent. The probable XI of the Elephants with good knowledge of Ligue 1: Y. Fofana - Konan, N'Dicka, Diomande, Singo - S. Fofana, Kessié, Sangaré - Krasso, Boga, Bamba.

Opposite, Baciro Candé should start Lyonnais Mama Baldé. He should accompany Carlos and Sobri Mané in attack. The probable XI of the Bissao-Guineans: Djoco - Candé, Djalo, Sangate, Encada - Semedo, Bikel, Gomes - C. Mané, Baldé, S. Mané.

On sports betting sites, Ivory Coast is the ultra favorite for this clash. On Parionssport they are at 1.20, the draw is at 5.30 and the victory of Guinea-Bissau is at 15. On Unibet, the Elephants are at 1.19, the draw is at 5.65 and the victory of Lycaons is at 16.20.