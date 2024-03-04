IVG in the Constitution: which senators and deputies voted against?

The constitutionalization of abortion was supported by 780 senators and deputies, but 72 other parliamentarians voted against the inclusion of abortion in the fundamental text. Here is the list of his opponents.

The guaranteed freedom of women to resort to abortion has been included in the French Constitution. There were more than 900 parliamentarians who met in Congress in Versailles on Monday March 4 to vote one last time for the inclusion of abortion in the fundamental text and the 3/5th majority necessary for the adoption of the project of constitutional law, i.e. 512 votes in favor, was largely achieved. A total of 780 senators and deputies said they were in favor of adding a paragraph to article 34 of the Constitution to include "the freedom guaranteed to women to have recourse to a voluntary termination of pregnancy", almost 92 % of votes cast.

The fact remains that a few minority voices were raised against the entry of abortion into the Constitution. 50 parliamentarians abstained and 72 others voted against: 46 senators and 26 deputies, the vast majority from the right.

At Les Républicains, the majority of parliamentarians finally approved the constitutionalization of abortion, both in the Assembly and in the Senate, including the president of the right-wing party Eric Ciotti, and despite the opposition of other heavyweights of the party including Bruno Retailleau, president of the group of LR senators, and Gérard Larcher, president of the Senate. But still 38 LR senators voted against the text and 12 deputies:

On the side of the National Rally, a little more than half of the 88 deputies voted for the entry of abortion into the Constitution, despite the position often defended by the extreme right according to which the right to abortion is not is not threatened. The party's three senators also supported the text. However, 14 abstained and 11 opposed:

The list of votes against the inclusion of abortion in the Constitution is completed by the votes of 7 centrists, from the Centrist Union and the Liot group. We must also add the oppositions of three parliamentarians not registered in the political groups:

On the side of the presidential party, support for the constitutionalization of abortion was massive: only one senator opposed it, former minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne. Same observation among the Horizons allies who all voted for and the two parliamentarians who were missing had already supported the text. At MoDem, everyone voted for except for a handful who abstained. Finally, on the left, the bill was a hit, both in the National Assembly and in the Senate, unsurprisingly.