“It’s our program”: the ideas of the RN recovered by Macron?

Louis Aliot, vice-president of the National Rally, sees Emmanuel Macron's latest announcements as obvious inspirations for the far-right party's program.

Criticized for his turn to the right, will Emmanuel Macron go so far as to walk on the borders of the far right? It is not the National Rally which will say the opposite. It is clear that during his press conference, on the evening of Tuesday January 16, the President of the Republic increased the number of announcements on subjects dear to the right-wing parties, in particular on security, by hammering home the notion of "order", and on education with ideas defended by LR or the RN for a long time: the wearing of a unique outfit or even learning La Marseillaise. Reaction of the National Rally: “But it’s our program!”

The observation is clear for the vice-president of the RN, Louis Aliot. The Head of State "came on a theme which is our program [...] on order, on national education and the return to fundamentals, on the economy and its regulation, on the power of purchase...", listed the mayor of Perpignan on the set of BFMTV-RMC, this Wednesday January 17. And this is not the first time that the flame party has raised the resumption of some of its ideas by the head of state. Marine Le Pen had already praised an “ideological victory” for her party during the adoption of the immigration bill, supported by the presidential majority but revised with a right-wing filter, at the end of December.

Emmanuel Macron's announcements are proof that "he sees that society is changing and that this society wants order because without order, there is no Republic", declared the mayor from Perpignan. “People want order and I think it’s time to restore order,” he added, implying that his party is best placed to respond to this need. Despite these few similarities in program, Louis Aliot raises a difference between Emmanuel Macron and the RN: “It is that he is in power. But the head of state would suffer from attrition according to the vice-president of the RN: “Now it's either he can do something or he can't do anything. He has three years left, I think it's already over Macron and we have to think about what's next. He will do nothing more with this mandate.”

Accused of going into right-wing territory, the President of the Republic himself admitted taking a position on certain favorite subjects of the extreme right, but always with the aim of blocking it. “Yes, I claim to fight against illegal immigration on our territory, (...) to be able to dismantle smuggler networks,” declared Emmanuel Macron, assuming his strategy while defending himself against those who accuse him of opening the way to the RN: “If you leave that to the National Rally, I can tell you, there, you will pave the way for it.”