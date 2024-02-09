“It’s madness to carry out this project”: Greta Thunberg demonstrates in Tarn against the A69

This Saturday, the Swedish activist joined the gathering of opponents of the A69 motorway project between Toulouse and Castres.

Her arrival was announced on Friday by the “No Macadam” collective: Greta Thunberg, the young 21-year-old Swedish environmental activist, joined opponents of the A69 motorway project between Toulouse (Haute-Garonne) and Castres (Tarn) on Saturday February 10. ). She arrived around 11 a.m. in the town of Saïx, where the “Cabanade” is being held all weekend, an action to raise awareness of the consequences of the construction site on the environment, reports La Dépêche. The organizers expect between 500 and 1000 people there.

The presence of Greta Thunberg "allows the fight against the A69 to be fully registered at the international and national level and encourages political leaders to take stock of their stubbornness", rejoiced the "No Macadam" collective. “We are here to support the people who are fighting against this project, against this madness,” explained the young activist on site. “Because it is madness to carry out this project which will waste so many invaluable resources.”

The prefecture issued an order to prohibit any demonstration in the area during the weekend, citing "risk of major disturbances to public order". On Friday, clashes took place between activists, two of whom were arrested, and the police, who reported seven injuries. The prefecture, however, clarified that this weekend's "Cabanade" being organized on private land, lent by a farmer, it did not contravene the ban on demonstrations on public roads.

Late in the morning, activists briefly blocked the railroad tracks not far from the rally site. They were dislodged by the gendarmes, who used tear gas. Around 160 agents are deployed around the gathering meadow to ensure compliance with the prefectural decree.