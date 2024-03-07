It's time for the opening ceremony of the Olympics

The Paris 2024 committee has revealed the start time of the Olympics.

In a press release sent this Friday, March 8, the Paris 2024 Olympic committee lifted the veil on the start time of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. On July 26, 2024 in Paris, “the largest open-air Olympic Games opening ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. sharp, Paris time. 10:30 a.m. in Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m. in Rio de Janeiro, 6:30 p.m. in London, 8:30 p.m. in Athens. ." as the press release indicates.

The goal is to take advantage of “the natural light of the setting sun with all its nuances to illuminate the river stroll of all the best athletes in the world on the Seine”.

In detail, “a 6km crossing along the Seine with artistic performances in a lively setting” will launch the ceremony at 7:30 p.m. “In total, 12 artistic paintings will showcase French heritage, Paris, its monuments and bridges which punctuate the route. There will be several thousand athletes sailing under the gaze of the hundreds of thousands of expected spectators. Sailing from east to east west through Paris, starting from the Pont d'Austerlitz to reach the Trocadéro, the athletes will parade in front of the most beautiful monuments of Paris: Notre-Dame de Paris, the Louvre, the Pont des Arts, the Musée Orsay... This same heritage which during sixteen days of competitions, will magnify their playing field."