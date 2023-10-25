It's magic, a simple drop of this everyday product and your used dishes will be like new

Over time and multiple uses, gray streaks appear on the dishes. Make them disappear using an unexpected product.

Is your dinnerware set starting to age and you have plates or bowls full of gray stripes? This is completely normal, and unfortunately this is what happens over time and the repeated passing of cutlery into the bottom of plates or dishes. Those gray streaks at the bottom of your dishes make them look old and dirty, and you don't want to use them, especially when you have people over at home. However, simple washing by hand or in the dishwasher will not restore their original shine.

Good news, it is possible to eliminate them easily, and almost effortlessly. These gray marks are not really deep scratches but marks left by cutlery and successive uses. A solution exists thanks to a product that we all have in our bathroom. With it, you won't have to invest in new dishes. But what is this magic product to reduce scratches on your plates, salad bowls, bowls or cups? It's simply toothpaste. This product cleans your teeth as well as your dishes and a small amount of toothpaste will be enough.

Grab a dish brush or soft cloth and your tube of toothpaste, before following the steps below:

Be careful, it is important to use white toothpaste, otherwise this technique does not work. You'll see, the before/after is stunning! Before, plates ready to go into the trash, and after, plates like new.