It's a sign your radiators aren't heating properly - expert reveals how to fix the problem

This problem is common when you turn on your heating system. An expert gives his advice on how to solve it.

As temperatures drop, our radiators become our best friends. However, there's nothing more frustrating than finding that our heating isn't working properly, especially when it's cold outside. A common problem that many homes face is radiators that do not heat evenly. Hot at the top but not at the bottom, hot on one side, hot at the bottom but not at the top... The problem seems insoluble. Fortunately, an expert plumber at Hometree offers simple solutions to these heating problems. Mark Ronald, an employee of this British supplier, gave his tips.

If your radiator is cold at the top

This is usually caused by trapped air in your heating system. It is not necessary to call in a heating engineer. The solution is simple, you have to bleed your radiators. This is done in just a few steps.

It is recommended to do this at least once a year, ideally in the fall, just before turning on your heating.

If your radiator is cold at the bottom

Are you facing the opposite problem? The lower part of your radiator does not heat up. Ouch, the handling can be more complex but, rest assured, nothing is lost! The most common cause is the accumulation of debris and sludge. This can cause a blockage, preventing the bottom of the radiator from receiving the correct flow of hot water to heat your appliance. This sludge must then be removed. Experts generally recommend adding a chemical cleaner to your radiator system. You can find this type of product in DIY stores under the name "central heating system cleaner". Then simply read the instructions and follow the steps below:

Then you just have to restart your heating. The improvement should be quickly noticeable and comfort there before winter. With a clean and well-maintained heating system, you will gain in comfort, peace of mind but also in your budget since your radiators will be able to return to their maximum performance.