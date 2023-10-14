It quickly cleans the oven glass and makes it incredibly shiny

There is a very simple and effective method to perfectly clean your oven glass.

Cleaning the house is an essential task to maintain proper hygienic conditions. It is especially important to pay attention to thorough cleaning of the kitchen, which is often the dirtiest room. In particular, cleaning the oven is essential, whether it is a traditional oven or a microwave. This is where dirt and food residue accumulate, both on the interior walls and on the glass.

There are several effective methods to clean the appliance, but there is one effective and quick way to clean the oven glass in just a few minutes. It works if your oven is equipped with a glass (whether it is a traditional model or a microwave). First, get a bowl and fill it with hot water. Next, dip a dishwasher tablet in it – make sure it's plastic-free – and let it soak for a few seconds. Take it out of the water before it softens.

Once the tablet is moistened and softened, use it to scrub the glass surface of the oven, as if you were exfoliating. Rub the glass well with the tablet which will leave a sort of cleaning wax on the surface. When you're done, simply take a microfiber cloth, wet it and wipe everything clean.

It is an easy to implement and very effective method. Dishwasher tablets have a strong ability to degrease, making them ideal for this type of cleaning. You can also use this tip to clean the entire oven surface. With this method, you can easily remove stains and food residue.

On the other hand, if your oven door is not made of glass, it is not recommended to use this method because you risk scratching it. In this case, a more effective solution is to take a cup of water, add a little salt and baking soda to create a special cleaning paste. Then apply this paste with a sponge to the surface of the oven, leave to act for a few minutes then rinse. Your oven will shine and all bad odors will be absorbed.