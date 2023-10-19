It only took three small settings to boost the quality of my internet connection

Is the quality of your Wi-Fi connection unstable? This can be fixed with small, easy-to-perform manipulations. We will explain how to proceed.

Having a good Wi-Fi connection can often be vital to your daily life. Whether you are used to teleworking or a demanding gamer, it is often disabling to find yourself with too low internet speed. Unfortunately, it can sometimes be quite complicated to understand where the low quality of an internet network comes from.

However, there are many possible manipulations to drastically improve the quality of your internet network. While it is naturally advisable to keep your internet box away from any object likely to emit waves, it is also possible to make some adjustments directly on your computer. The first concerns updating your computer.

The latest generations of Wi-Fi allow you to benefit from better speed on a large number of devices. But this is on condition that they are up to date to be compatible! So that’s the first recommendation I can make to you: keep your devices up to date with the latest software versions on your PC, smartphone or tablet. Take the example of Wi-Fi 7: the latter is only compatible with Windows 11. Computers with older generations such as Windows XP or Vista will therefore not be able to take advantage of it and will rely on older connections. Internet.

The other configuration to make is how frequent your Wi-Fi connection is. By default, a wide variety of routers broadcast their speed at 2.4 GHz. This is a frequency compatible with a very large number of devices, but which does not have the best speed available. It is therefore possible to go through the settings of your box (or dedicated website) in order to select a 5 GHZ network band to drastically improve the quality of your internet connection. Keep in mind, however, that the frequent 5 GHz is not compatible with all devices on the market.

At the same time as you change the frequency of your router, do not hesitate to change the password of the latter. This will have the effect of deleting all the devices connected to it, and therefore cleaning up those that are not necessary for your home and draining your connection unnecessarily.