It only takes 5 minutes and saves thousands - how to tune your boiler for winter

Here's a plumber's secret to avoiding paying thousands of euros for boiler repairs.

Heating failure as winter approaches is the dread of many households, particularly those who look at their boiler with anxiety, thinking about the high cost of installing it. However, taking care of your heating system is essential, both for your safety, your health (beware of carbon monoxide)... and your budget.

If annual maintenance of your boiler is mandatory, it is easy to do a few checks yourself throughout the year to avoid a breakdown at the wrong time, extend the life expectancy of your appliance, but also make energy savings. Here are the points to check before winter for a boiler that works well according to a plumber:

Regular maintenance of the boiler helps ensure its proper functioning and avoids premature and costly replacement of your heating system. During his visit, a professional will check the spark electrodes in particular. A failure of this part will cause your boiler to shut down and require a much more expensive forced replacement when it needs to be carried out urgently.

The same goes for the pressure relief valve, also regularly cited by heating specialists as a risky part. Poor maintenance can very quickly lead to a breakdown or a limited lifespan for your boiler. On average, for a new device, you will then need to spend at least 1000 euros, with the average price being 2500 to 3000 euros. For sophisticated wood boiler models, this can even rise to more than 6,000 euros. The calculation is quickly done !