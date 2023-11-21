It never happens: an Apple Macbook for less than 1000 euros! This Black Friday offer breaks the codes

Yes, finding a brand new Macbook Air for less than 1000 euros is possible during Black Friday! Here's a great deal not to be missed...

A brand new Macbook Air for less than 1000 euros is very rare and yet it’s what we can still find on the web this Wednesday for Black Friday! Amazon but also Fnac are currently offering this MacBook Air for only 939 euros instead of 1,199 euros. It is certainly not the last generation, far from it, of the famous Apple laptop, but its performance remains quite good, if not excellent.

This MacBook Air M1 remains a benchmark, particularly for its compactness and a featherweight of 1.29 kg. Its screen is unanimously acclaimed with a 13.3-inch Retina panel which offers excellent resolution. It is powered by the Apple M1 chip, which includes 8 CPU cores, 8 GPU cores, and 16 Neural Engine cores.

This Macbook Air M1 was released in 2020 and still has a powerful battery that can last all day, up to 18 hours of battery life promoted by the Apple brand. It is equipped with the M1 chip, now replaced at Apple by the M2 and M3 versions, but the M1 is still more than sufficient to perform many tasks, including professional video editing or gaming. At its release, the M1 chip was rated 3.5 times faster than previous models, and it consumes less power. Add to that a good storage capacity with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage and you get a particularly versatile computer.

We will also appreciate the quality of the materials, the very beautiful backlit keyboard and the quiet operation. In summary, if you are looking for a powerful laptop, with great battery life, have opted for a Macbook but don't want to spend too much money on it, the Black Friday offer is for you with -22% displayed at Amazon and Fnac!