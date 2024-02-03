It is the best solution against moss on your driveway and patio. 15 minutes is enough

Unsightly and dangerous in winter, moss causes damage to your driveway and patio. Here's an easy solution to destroy it in 15 minutes.

If there's one thing that ruins the aesthetics of your outdoor spaces, it's moss. It is extremely frustrating to see green patches of moss begin to take root in the cracks of the driveway or between the patio tiles. Although settling moss may seem fairly harmless, it can actually become very slippery in wet winter conditions. Not only is it unsightly, but it can cause you to slide easily and cars driving over it could suffer from reduced grip.

Additionally, removing moss by hand using tools can be a tedious and very time-consuming job. So what is the best way to remove moss from a driveway? Daniel Scholfield, director of The Expert Gate Company, and landscaping expert has shared an easy solution that "works like magic" and you probably already own the product. To do this, you will need your choice of bleach, baking soda or white vinegar, water, a large bucket, a spray bottle and a stiff-bristle broom. We recommend bicarbonate or white vinegar instead, natural products.

To kill moss in your driveway, dilute baking soda or white vinegar with warm water in a bucket. Transfer the solution into the sprayer to facilitate distribution of the preparation between the slabs or on the driveway. Spray areas affected by moss. Make sure to spread the “anti-foam solution” evenly over all affected areas. Leave it on for about 15 minutes to kill the moss. However, try not to leave the solution on for too long, as it may stain or discolor your driveway.

Using warm water and a scrub brush, remove the anti-moss solution from the treated areas and driveway. Do not hesitate to iron several times to remove the product from everywhere. Wait a few hours for the solution to continue to work deeply. Next, use a stiff, stiff-bristled brush to scrub away all the dead moss. It will take a little elbow grease, but the results will be worth it. The expert claimed: “Once all the moss is removed, you will be left with a perfectly cleaned driveway that will look as good as new.”