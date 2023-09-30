It is present in all homes and effectively eliminates burnt stains on pans and pots

It is present in every household and is essential when you need to remove stubborn grease stains from pots and pans.

Imagine the following situation: You are cooking and you become briefly distracted. The result: a burnt pan that now appears unsalvageable. Before you think about throwing away your precious kitchen utensil, there's a surprising solution you already have in your cupboard: salt.

This common spice isn't just for seasoning your dishes, it can also be your savior when it comes to salvaging burnt pots and pans. Salt can easily revitalize your kitchen utensils and make your pots and pans shine like new. And the best part is that it costs you next to nothing.

Indeed, the absorbent properties of salt, combined with its ecological characteristics, make it an effective and versatile tool for saving your kitchen utensils. By adopting this simple but powerful method, you not only bring your utensils back to life, but you also make a sustainable choice for your kitchen and the environment.

Start by removing all food residue from the pan. Next, generously sprinkle table salt over the burned areas. The granulated texture of the salt acts as a natural exfoliant, facilitating the elimination of encrusted residues. Moisten the salt layer with a little water until a paste forms and sticks to the burned areas. Let this mixture sit on the pan for 15-20 minutes, allowing the salt to soften the burned areas.

Protect the surface of the pan by gently scrubbing in circular motions with a soft sponge or cloth. The abrasive quality of salt helps remove burnt residue without damaging the pan. Rinse the pan thoroughly with hot water to remove any salt residue or dirt, and repeat the process if necessary, until the burnt areas are completely removed.