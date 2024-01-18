“It is not for culture that Rachida Dati was appointed to Culture”, mocks Bellamy

François-Xavier Bellamy sees in the appointment of Dati to the government a “political coup” by Macron against LR, from which he assures that “we will recover”.

“No one expected Rachida Dati at Culture because no one knew that she had an interest in cultural issues,” said François-Xavier Bellamy on Friday January 19 on Franceinfo. For the LR MEP, head of the list in the next elections, the arrival of the mayor of the 7th arrondissement of Paris to the government has nothing to do with the Culture portfolio, and everything to do with the political agenda of Emmanuel Macron aiming to sweep away the right-wing party.

Rachida Dati “engaged on many subjects, but, I believe, never really on questions of culture,” notes François-Xavier Bellamy. “Clearly, it was not for culture that she was appointed to the Ministry of Culture, but rather to carry out a political coup intended to weaken a specific political family, ours,” he concludes. But “don’t worry, we will recover.”

The MEP is also not unaware of what Rachida Dati has to gain by joining the Attal government, she who “announced almost the day after her appointment her future candidacy for mayor of Paris”.

According to Bellamy, this poaching is above all "a hard blow to democratic life in France": "Emmanuel Macron, behind the promise of 'at the same time', will have given a form of justification to political behavior which is in fact distressing" , he laments.