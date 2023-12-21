Israel-Hamas war: thirty-nine MPs demand lifting of Meyer Habib's parliamentary immunity

After making controversial remarks "in defense of war crimes", according to left-wing elected officials, MP Meyer Habib is the subject of a request to have his parliamentary immunity lifted.

Comments which could “become akin to the apology of war crimes”. Thirty-nine deputies requested the lifting of the parliamentary immunity of Meyer Habib, Republican deputy for the 8th constituency of French people living abroad, in a letter addressed to the President of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, Thursday 21 December. The elected officials, from the environmentalist, socialist and Insoumis groups, criticize him for having given a controversial speech concerning the situation in the Gaza Strip. A sentence pronounced during the government questions session in the National Assembly, Tuesday, December 19, did not pass through the chamber. “While the Minister [of Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna] was invited to react to the death of an agent from the Quai d’Orsay [following] (…) Israeli bombings on a residential building housing civilians, the MP Meyer Habib distinctly and twice pronounced the words: “And it’s not over!”,” we learn in the letter. Left-wing elected officials denounce comments that “advocate war crimes.”

In their letter, they demand "a heavy disciplinary penalty" against the MP and call on the commission responsible for article 26 of the application of the Constitution to meet to examine "the lifting of the parliamentary immunity of M .Meyer Habib.” The Republican deputy, fervent support of Benjamin Netanyahu's government, denounces "gross manipulation". "Their damp squib is only a crude counter-fire to try to forget the repeated apologia for terrorism, the denialism and anti-Semitism at work in their ranks since October 7, but also their silence in the face of pogroms, rapes, massacres of babies, old people and Holocaust survivors,” he assured.