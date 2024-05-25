Israel-Hamas war: rocket fire targeted Tel Aviv for the first time in months

Israel announced this Sunday, May 26, that at least eight rockets, fired from the Gaza Strip, had targeted Tel Aviv.

Warning sirens sounded in Tel Aviv this Sunday, May 26, for residents to take shelter as rocket fire targeted the capital of the Hebrew state. They had not rung for several months in this relatively calm region despite the war between Israel and Palestinian Hamas which has been raging in the Gaza Strip for seven months.

At least eight rockets were fired towards central Israel, the Israeli army said, specifying, in a post on X, that they were launched from the town of Rafah, in the far south of the Strip. Gaza, where its troops are engaged with the aim of dismantling Hamas. Information corroborated by press correspondents present on site, reports TF1 info.

Three explosions were actually reported in central Israel, the majority of residents were able to go down to the shelters provided during the attacks. Israeli emergency services said their teams had only identified one patient who suffered minor injuries while going to a shelter.

“Some of the rockets were intercepted,” the Israeli army nevertheless affirmed.

A few minutes after the warning sirens sounded, the armed wing of Palestinian Hamas claimed to have targeted Tel Aviv this Sunday. “We bombarded Tel Aviv with a heavy barrage of rockets in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians,” members of the terrorist group wrote in a message posted on Telegram.