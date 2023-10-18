Israel - Hamas war: contradictory information on the hospital and the blockade, communication at the center of the conflict

Israel and Egypt have given the green light for humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip. But the bombings risk complicating delivery to civilians in the Palestinian enclave.

The war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023 with a surprise and massive strike launched by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on the Jewish state. Many fighters carried out incursions near the Gaza Strip border while airstrikes were launched. These terrorist attacks gave rise to scenes of horror and massacres in several Jewish kibbutzim in Israel.

Israel ordered the response within hours of the attack before imposing a siege on Gaza on Monday, October 9. The same day the Israeli army announced that it had regained control of the border with the Gaza Strip. Since then it seems to be preparing a ground attack on Palestinian territory.