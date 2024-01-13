Israel-Hamas War: 100 Days of War in the Gaza Strip

The conflict between Israel and Hamas enters its hundredth day on Sunday, January 14. International calls for a truce in the Gaza Strip are increasing.

The war between Israel and the Hamas organization is entering its hundredth day of war, as international organizations call for a truce in the Gaza Strip. “The massive death, destruction, displacement, hunger, loss and grief of the past 100 days taint our common humanity,” said the head of the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA). ), Philippe Lazzarini, visiting the Palestinian enclave. Since the start of the conflict on October 7, 2023, bombings and ground operations carried out by the IDF have killed at least 23,843 people, mainly women, adolescents and children, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health administered by the Hamas. Some 1.9 million of Gazans' 2.4 million people have been forced to move since the start of the war, according to the UN.

The head of UNRWA also assured that an entire generation of children in Gaza was “traumatized”. He added that diseases continued to spread and that "famine" could affect the territory. In Israel, the armed wing of Hamas left 1,140 dead and 250 hostages, including 132 who are still missing and 25 who died, most of them in the bombings. In a press conference in Tel Aviv on Saturday, January 13, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted: “No one will stop us.” The chief of staff of the Israeli army, Herzi Halevi, subsequently affirmed that the Jewish state is waging a “just” war to defend “its right to live here in security”.