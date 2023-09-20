Is your internet connection as fast as your address allows? This card allows you to check very quickly

If your internet connection is not as fast as you would like, it may be due to a problem with your line. We explain how to quickly check the quality of your internet speed.

It is not uncommon to experience problems with your internet connection. Too slow a speed, unwanted disconnections... The causes of these problems can be multiple, but one of the first things to know is the level of connection that your home can theoretically offer you. However, it is not always easy to know the internet speed that our postal address can claim.

However, there are ways and tools online to know this figure precisely. We explain to you how to proceed to find out if your current speed is at the maximum of what you can expect in your home or if it is time to change your internet operator to hope for a better connection.

First step: diagnosis. The Ariase service is a website launched a few years ago which allows you to compare different internet offers and mobile plans. In addition to these different services, the site also has an internet speed test to know the real performance of your connection. All you have to do is go to the site and launch the internet speed test to know precisely the reception speeds (download speed, upload, download or upload) and sending speeds (upload speed, amount).

Once the test is complete, you should have your device's average download speed in megabits per second. Please note: this may be different between a wired or WiFi connection and may be impacted by several parameters (position of the box in the home, distance from the computer, TV or smartphone to the box, dividing walls, devices used simultaneously, etc.).

The figure is very nice, but it remains otherwise useless without a basis for comparison. It is estimated that a good fiber internet speed starts at 100 Mb/s or 200 Mb/s and ten times less for a “good” ADSL connection. Another element must be checked in a second step: the level of connection theoretically possible in your home. This time again, precise data is available. Ariase offers a map and a search engine to find out the speed available for each address in France. Just find yours.

By going to this address and typing your location (the site does not store your search), you will be able to check the maximum speed available for your exact address or your municipality. With your address, the engine will find the best internet network available and will offer an eligibility test to find the best internet box offer.

All you have to do is compare the results of your internet speed test to the speed displayed at your address. This speed being theoretical, a deviation is often observed in practice, but if this is too high, you may well want to have a little discussion with your service provider. Or even look elsewhere to get more power for your connection!