Is wine really better in a wine glass? Experts have a clear opinion on the issue

Does the glass you drink your wine from really affect its taste? There is a scientific answer to this essential question.

The world of wine is full of traditions, rituals and mysteries surrounding this age-old drink. When we think of a glass of wine that we want to taste, we immediately think of a stemmed glass. But is it really necessary? Can't you enjoy a good wine in a classic water glass or even in a plastic cup? If some see it as heresy, nothing prohibits it. But we could lose some fun there.

Many oenologists also have fun making neophytes taste the same wine in different glasses - by presenting them as two different wines -, even pushing the exercise so far as to slip a Châteauneuf-du-Pape into a glass. on foot and in a plastic glass. The result is always the same: amateurs all find the wine tasted in a stemmed glass better.

In fact, among the many elements that contribute to the appreciation of wine, the shape of the glass is often overlooked, but it plays a crucial role in how we perceive and savor the precious liquid. And scientists agree with this.

It may seem that the shape of the glass is just an aesthetic detail, yet its importance goes beyond appearance. Each type of wine has its own aromatic and taste characteristics, and the choice of glass can either amplify these characteristics or diminish them. A study carried out by German researchers specializing in smell and tasting proved in 2001 that "the intensity and hedonic notes of wines [are] influenced by the shape of the glass" as well as "the complexity of the wine's odors ".

The nose, that is to say the aroma of the wine, is one of the most important components of its appreciation. The shape of the glass can greatly influence the concentration of aromas that reach our nose. For example, red wine glasses generally have a wider opening than those designed for white wine. This allows the red wine to become more oxygenated, releasing its complex, rich aromas and the white wine to retain its more delicate flavors.

Some glassmaking houses design specific glasses for each grape variety: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, etc. These glasses are designed to highlight the characteristics of drinks for discerning drinkers. Chardonnay glasses, for example, have a wider opening to highlight the fruit and vanilla aromas, while pinot noir glasses have a more flared shape to highlight the subtlety and complexity of the grape variety.

Glass capacity is also a key factor. All experts and wine experts indicate that larger glasses are generally preferred for powerful red wines because they provide more space for the wine to breathe. Conversely, smaller glasses are perfect for white wines and sparkling wines, as they preserve the freshness and finesse of the aromas.

In addition to the shape, the glass material also plays a role. Crystal, in particular, is considered the ideal material for quality wine glasses. It is fine and light, which allows the wine to shine in all its splendor. Additionally, crystal has the ability to maintain a constant temperature, which is essential for preserving the freshness of the wine.

The choice of wine glass can therefore really have a significant impact on the tasting of a wine. So the next time you enjoy wine, in moderation, take the time to choose the appropriate glass. Your nose and your palate will be able to discover all the richness of the aromas and will be grateful to you.