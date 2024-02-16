Is LFI encouraging the French to blockade the country during the Olympics?

Questioned on BFMTV and RMC on Friday February 16 about the SNCF strike, Mathilde Panot not only gave her support to the railway workers, but also encouraged workers to mobilize ahead of the Paris Olympics.

“The right to strike is social democracy.” Invited on the set of the show Face à face on BFMTV and RMC, the boss of the rebellious deputies in the National Assembly gave her "support" to the railway workers' strike, which is taking place from February 16 to 18, at opportunity for a cross-country holiday weekend. “This is an opportunity for everyone to realize that these are essential workers,” she said, while a large majority of the population does not support this movement.

Faced with the anger aroused by this new SNCF strike, Olivier Marleix, the president of the Republicans in the National Assembly, tabled a bill on Thursday whose aim is to "prohibit strikes in transport in common before and after school holidays and public holidays", as indicated by Le Parisien. A desire that matches that of the centrists. The latter tabled a bill on Wednesday which would allow the government to have a credit of 60 days per year during which it could prohibit public service and transport personnel from going on strike.

For Mathilde Panot, the proposals are scandalous. “Do you realize what that means? It means that there are certain days when you could not claim,” she was alarmed Friday morning on RMC and BFMTV. While this 60-day capital could make it possible to avoid strikes during events like the Paris Olympics, Insoumise has, on the contrary, encouraged workers to strike before the Olympic Games and even during, believing that if "the government only hears the balance of power, well, we must use the balance of power to the maximum.”