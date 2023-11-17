Is it possible to overtake a tractor in a continuous line? There is only one answer

There are exceptions which allow overtaking even in the case of a solid line. Is passing a tractor one of those exceptions? Code update.

Imagine: you are on a country road, behind a slowly moving tractor. You see a solid line on the road. This line is like a strict rule in a game - it says what you can and can't do. So, can you overtake the tractor?

Usually the solid line is there for a reason. She indicates that on this part of the road, it is too dangerous to overtake. This could be because of turns, hills, or simply because visibility is poor. When overtaking on this line, you might not see an oncoming car!

If you decide to overtake anyway when there is a solid white line, the consequences can be serious. First, it's dangerous. You could cause an accident. Then, if you are caught by the police, it will cost you dearly. Crossing a solid line is a traffic offense. The fined driver must then pay a fine for a fourth class infraction, namely a fixed fine of 135 euros and a withdrawal of 3 points from the driving license. In the case of an overlap, the amount of the fine remains the same, a flat rate of 135 euros, but there is only a deduction of one point instead of three on the driving license.

There are, however, exceptions to this rule, but they are very specific. Failure to respect a solid line is tolerated in certain situations by the police, without this being indicated in the Highway Code: when there are animals or riders or when a mobile construction site is in progress. course. Since July 5, 2015, overlapping a solid line is also authorized, with caution, to overtake a cyclist, on two-way roads limited to 50 km/h. To do this, visibility must be sufficient, there must be no danger, the user can then resume their place in traffic without disrupting it, and this action can be carried out in a fairly short time, and finally that the user wishing to overtake the bicycle is not himself about to be overtaken.

However there is no exception for a tractor. It is strictly forbidden to overtake, by crossing a solid line, a slow or stationary vehicle such as a tractor, a garbage truck or even a bus. You must wait until the road user leaves and the line becomes discontinuous or there is an overtaking window signaled to be able to overtake safely and legally. Although it's frustrating to follow a tractor, it's better to be safe and follow the rules: the only thing to do is wait. Safety first !