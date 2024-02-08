iPhone SE 4: its design would be unlike any iPhone released to date

Still without a release date announced, the next iPhone SE could well have an entirely new design according to an Apple specialist.

The 4th generation iPhone SE should be unlike any iPhone we've ever seen. In any case, this is what Majin Bu, famous leaker on the social network X (formally Twitter), says.

According to Majin Bu, Apple would decide to go with an original design for its next “low cost” iPhone. The leaker even indicates that the Cupertino company is working on an idea close to the iPhone 16 for the design of the next 4th generation iPhone SE.

As many rumors have suggested in recent months, the iPhone 16 would return to a vertically arranged camera system. This is particularly reminiscent of the photo blocks of the old iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, since this provision was finally abandoned when the 13th generation was released. Since then, the photo modules of iPhones have been placed diagonally.

Apple would therefore decide to take inspiration from the future iPhone 16 for the design of its next smartphone, which is more affordable than its main series. Although the latter has not yet been officially announced, we can still expect that the firm plans an official release for the middle of 2024 or 2025. Do not hesitate to consult our article dedicated to the iPhone SE 4 to find out everything about it.