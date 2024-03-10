iPhone 16: the first leaks already reveal a new feature

The new iPhone 16 is not expected to be officially revealed before the end of 2024. However, several drawings of its design are starting to leak and reveal a feature never before seen on an iPhone.

Leaks of a new iPhone are quite common. The closer we get to the month of September (official date of the Apple keynote), the more likely it is that there will be plenty of information on the next iPhone. The next upcoming iPhone 16 is no exception, and it is only natural that leaks are starting to appear on the latter and revealing its new design.

This first rendering of the back of the iPhone 16 comes from the site 01Mobiles and reveals several very interesting details. First of all, it seems that Apple is deciding to offer a larger iPhone than for the last generations by going from a 6.1 inch screen to 6.3 inches.

But the real novelty comes from a new button located under the power button. According to rumors, it would be a "capture button" that would allow you to directly access the "camera" application and take your photos as if you had a real professional camera. The latter would then allow the “action” button to have another functionality of your choice.

On the front of the iPhone 16, we still find the “Dynamic Island” notch which should make its return once again. It seems that Apple's plans to integrate a camera under the smartphone's screen are not yet finalized. We also observe that the “action” button is a little more imposing than its version currently present on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Of course, these sketches should be taken with a pinch of salt. However, the idea of ​​a "capture" button has been floating around in Apple's information leaks for some time. The firm seems to be making its new iPhone 16 more focused on photography than ever. The smartphone would also focus on AI with the new iOS 18 to be unveiled this summer.