iPhone 16: Apple could finally beat Samsung on this specific point

According to a leaker, Apple's future iPhone 16 Pro Max would benefit from a development highly anticipated by many users.

Would Apple pull out all the stops for the iPhone 16? After a successful 15th generation with a USB port and titanium coating, the Apple firm would continue to innovate for its future smartphones. It was on the blog of yeux1122, a specialized leaker, that the information came out a few days ago.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max would benefit from a larger battery than that of its predecessor. If the iPhone 15 Pro Max is already among the top smartphones with excellent battery life, Apple is reportedly studying the question of an even larger battery for its future iPhone 16 Pro Max.

By opting for this decision, Apple could finally beat Samsung on the question of autonomy. The recent Galaxy S24 and 23 Ultra are full of praise in terms of autonomy, particularly thanks to their battery and their well-optimized processor to manage smartphone resources. However, you will have to wait a little and check if Apple succeeds in properly configuring its new A17 or A18 Pro chip to effectively manage the phone's battery life.

As a reminder, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is scheduled for September 2024 if Apple sticks to its usual plans. However, we should have more information leaks in the coming months.