iPhone 15: we found the 5 lowest prices of Black Friday, Apple totally overwhelmed

The iPhone 15 is on sale for Black Friday. Our engine went to find the best prices in progress...

Black Friday 2023 began early with “Black Friday Week” among several participants, offering an exceptional opportunity for consumers to make purchases at unbeatable prices. And what makes this edition of Black Friday particularly attractive is the application of early discounts on cutting-edge technological products like the iPhone and its different variations. The iPhone 15, released last September, is surprisingly already on sale at several retailers.

During Black Friday Week, Apple's latest smartphone is even already offered at exceptional prices, making accessibility to the latest generation more affordable than ever. The reductions offered by Rakuten, CDiscount or Rue du Commerce in particular for this Black Friday on the iPhone 15 are not limited to the standard version, but also to the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro and even the most popular versions. evolved from the iPhone Pro Max. Even the powerful iPhone Pro Max 1TB, which is dangerously approaching 2000 euros at the start, has seen a small drop in price.

Discover below, thanks to our engine, the best prices of the moment on five versions of the iPhone 15 during this Black Friday. This tool allows you to find the lowest price for each of these models and the updates are automatic. The prices shown as crossed out are those offered by Apple on the same iPhones. Enough to establish a clear comparison and have a precise vision of the scale of the promotion.

The iPhone 15 was unveiled by Apple during its last Keynote in September and has been on the market for barely two months. It is available in its standard version, Plus, Pro and Pro Max, as well as with varied capacities, from 128 GB to TB. It has a new chip for the iPhone 15 A17 Bionic Pro. This new feature is reserved for Pro models in the range and allows you to take advantage of Ray Tracing technology during your compatible video games. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are equipped with the old A16 Bionic chip that was already found on the previous iPhone 14 Pro.

The iPhone 15 (and 15 Plus) mainly features a new 48 Mpx photo sensor inherited from the old 14 Pro and Pro Max. The latter should allow you to take prettier photos as well as capture more light for your photos. The iPhone 15 Pro is equipped with new sensors which allow it to perform new zooms to vary the shots. In particular, it will be possible to zoom up to x5 optically to capture more details from a distance!

Another new feature that has been talked about a lot about the iPhone 15: the arrival of a USB-C port on the device. European decisions on the single charger have forced Apple to say goodbye to its famous Lightning port for the new iPhones.