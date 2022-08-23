iPhone 14: what release date for Apple's phone?

IPHONE 14. While many pundits were expecting an iPhone 14 reveal in mid-September, it may well be earlier. Apple seems to want to get ahead of its usual schedule.

[Updated Tuesday, August 23 at 10:33 a.m.] Is Apple about to unveil the iPhone 14 in advance? The firm has accustomed us to holding its traditional Keynote conference around the middle of September. The latter is particularly awaited each year for its content, generally centered around the new iPhones. However, it seems that Apple has decided to change its plans, and that the iPhone 14 will be announced as early as Wednesday, September 7.

This iPhone 14 rumor didn't come out of nowhere. It was notably reported by Mark Gurman, Apple specialist for the Bloomberg site, and well known for his exclusive information around the brand.

Mark Gurman is rarely wrong in his predictions, and is following the future iPhone 14 closely. The specialist had notably indicated several months ago that the iPhone 14 mini would simply be canceled by Apple. The (very) disappointing sales of the previous mini models should lead the firm to rethink its range for the future iPhone 14. The latter should however always focus on four devices:

No release date for the iPhone 14 has been officially confirmed by Apple. However, it is not possible to plan ahead, the firm having had a very established schedule for several years. Traditionally, Apple has two major conferences per year. The first, called WWDC, is primarily intended to present new software such as new updates for the operating systems that equip your Apple devices. It is also during these conferences that new versions of iOS are unveiled.

The second conference should concern the iPhone 14. Apple's traditional end-of-year Keynote allows the manufacturer to unveil its new upcoming products. The main star of these conferences is always the new iPhone. We can therefore already imagine that the iPhone 14 will be unveiled in the middle of September, for release in the days that follow. The date of Tuesday, September 13 is already starting to be mentioned on the web.

Although it is still a little too early to say about the future characteristics of the iPhone 14, a lot of information about it is already available on the web! Several journalists and insiders like Jon Prosser specify that Apple would (finally) remove the upper notch on the front of the phone, replacing it with a simple hole that would be used for the sensor of the selfie module. However, this novelty would only be present on the Pro and Pro Max models.

Among the novelties announced for the iPhone 14, there is a persistent rumor around a new selfie camera. The latter would have better quality compared to previous iPhone models, but would also cost more to produce. Will this addition impact the price of future iPhone 14s? We will have to wait until the formalization of the phone to have the last word on the subject and observe the novelties compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 13.

The “Always-On” technology anticipated for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max already exists in many other smartphones. It keeps your screen on all the time, but with a very low refresh rate to save battery life. The main interest of this feature is to be able to display interesting widgets such as the time or the date of the day. You will be able to consult essential information without having to grab or turn on your iPhone 14!

The latest information about the iPhone 14 concerns its processor. The powerful A15 Bionic chip that currently equips the iPhone 13 should normally give way to its successor: the A16 Bionic processor. It would seem, however, that Apple has planned to add this new SoC only in the two most high-end models of the brand, namely the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The other two smartphones would thus remain equipped with the A15 chip.

Many leakers agree on one point: there would be no iPhone 14 mini planned. As a reminder, the iPhone 12 mini had very disappointing sales for Apple, despite good performance and a very practical small size. The firm nevertheless tried again by unveiling a new iPhone 13 mini in September 2020, the results of which are just as mixed as its predecessor. We should therefore not benefit from an iPhone 14 mini, but from a brand new model, modeled on the basic iPhone 14.

According to specialist journalist Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple is considering the idea of ​​​​offering four different iPhone 14 models again for 2022. The firm, however, would skip a mini version and present another more high-end model instead. : the iPhone 14 Max, which would be between the classic 14 and the 14 Pro.

The new range of iPhone 14 would thus be constituted: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It will however be necessary to see if this new name is sufficiently clear for an audience which was now well accustomed to the line-up of the device.

He's the new kid on the block. Welcome the new iPhone 14 Max as it should. According to several analysts and leaks on the web, this new model would replace the iPhone 14 mini. However, he would not have many similarities with the latter. Where the mini version of an iPhone takes its components in a smaller version, the iPhone 14 Max would do just the opposite. This new model would therefore be a kind of iPhone 14, but in a larger size.

The iPhone 14 Pro is certainly the most anticipated version of the range. The latter would be the one that benefits the most from new features with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, starting with the design. The front screen of the iPhone 14 Pro would benefit from the new notch, 3D renderings of which can be found on the web.

According to dimensions from CAD files, this is the iPhone 14 Pros front compared to the iPhone 13 Pro. Bezels are ~20% thinner, and the hole punch is *not* small. Renders coming soon!https://t.co/qjgYoa0aL2 pic.twitter.com/A7Wgz7byCf

The changes of the iPhone 14 Pro with its predecessor are not legion. Apple's new phone, however, should get a new processor, the A16 Bionic, which would improve the performance of the device and its battery management. It will be interesting to compare the latter with the chip that equips the iPhone 13, the A15 Bionic, as the performance of the latter was already of a very high level.

Another novelty expected for the iPhone 14: the arrival of an “Always-On” mode. You should thus be able to leave the screen of the iPhone 14 permanently on to display data such as the time, the current date or even widgets. This addition could however have an impact on the autonomy of the phone which would also be improved accordingly.

Unless there is a real surprise, Apple should present a new iPhone 14 Pro Max by September 2022. These very high-end, even premium models, initiated with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, make it possible to take advantage of all of Apple's cutting-edge technology for an optimal experience on an Apple smartphone.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max should follow its predecessor, offering features equivalent to those of the iPhone 14 Pro, while having a larger size. It would then be the most expensive iPhone 14 in the range, but also the most advanced in terms of new features and performance. The iPhone 14 Pro Max would notably be equipped with the brand new A16 Bionic chip, but also with the new design on its front face which will allow it to display more content on the screen.

Will the iPhone 14 cost more than its predecessors? Apple was able to create a surprise in 2021 by unveiling a new variety of different iPhones while keeping the same price list. If the firm decides to maintain this momentum, it may well be that the next range of iPhone 14 also has the same prices. The iPhone 14 mini being replaced by the iPhone 14 Max, the new prices of the iPhone 14 could therefore be as follows:

Information to be taken with a grain of salt for the iPhone 14, since several reports indicate a price increase for the entire range, and in particular the Pro models. The Sun site reports that the future iPhone 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max could well see their base price go up by 100 euros. This increase would also apply to the dollar prices of the iPhone 14 range.

While a price hike for the iPhone 14 wouldn't make many happy, it would still make sense in the face of soaring prices across the tech industry. Apple would therefore only follow the trend or rather inflation in the face of the increase in the price of many raw materials.

A question that many consumers are asking: will the iPhone 14 finally shake up the design of Apple phones? The first glimpses already seem uninviting. Since the iPhone X released in 2017, the firm has hardly touched the design of its famous smartphone. The iPhone 14 should continue this momentum, and simply refine an already well-established design, which has proven itself year after year.

The only big novelty of the iPhone 14 in terms of design would fit in the notch on the front of the device. It's been a while since Apple seems to want to reduce at all costs the space allocated to the selfie camera as well as the device that allows Face ID to unlock your phone. The new notch of the iPhone 14 should therefore be smaller, and arranged in the shape of an exclamation point.

Many consumers are hoping that the iPhone 14 will finally swap its lightning port for a USB-C charging port. While this change may well take place in the future, it is unlikely to apply to the iPhone 14. In early June 2022, the European Union voted for an agreement that constrains a unique charger for the smartphone market in Europe. This decree could well shake up the plans planned by Apple, but will only apply in 2024, giving the Cupertino company time to offer an iPhone 14, and even a potential iPhone 15 before submitting to the new directive.