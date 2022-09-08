iPhone 14: price up, new notch, we explain everything

IPHONE 14. The new iPhone 14 was introduced at length during the last Apple Keynote. Discover the brand's new phone, available in four versions and available within a few days.

[Updated September 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.] He's here! The iPhone 14 was finally made official by Apple during its conference last Wednesday. For a little over an hour, the Cupertino company detailed several of its new products for the coming months. The iPhone 14, as usual, stole the show from the other announcements of the evening. The phone will still be offered in four versions: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. As you can see, Apple is definitely drawing a line under the Mini model, deemed unprofitable.

Europe, however, discovered a nasty surprise regarding the iPhone 14. The prices of Apple's next phone are on the rise! We are talking about more than a hundred euros on the various models soon to be available. Discover all the new features of the iPhone 14, its new prices and its release date.

Apple has already officially confirmed that the iPhone 14 will be available on Friday, September 16. However, it will be possible to pre-order your iPhone 14 from Friday, September 9 at 2 p.m. (French time). The new iPhone 14 Plus will be available from Friday, October 7 in Germany, Australia, Canada, China, United Arab Emirates, Spain, United States, and France .

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available starting Friday, September 16. They can be pre-ordered from Friday, September 9 at 2 p.m. (French time). We will be sure to keep this article up to date with the first availability from authorized retailers.

The iPhone 14 will definitely cost more than its predecessors...For Europe! While Apple spent a small portion of its Keynote detailing that the iPhone 14 would be priced the same as the iPhone 13, that was for US territory only. In Europe, by adding the various taxes and taking into account the fall of the euro against the dollar, we obtain the following prices:

These price increases on the iPhone 14 in Europe may come as a surprise, and with good reason. Even the increases predicted during the various rumors were not so high. In particular, we are talking about several hundred euros for certain models:

The iPhone 14 has a higher price tag, but what exactly are new compared to the previous generation? Its latest can be found on the official Apple website, which allows you to compare the different models available. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max seem to stand out by incorporating many more features than their classic and Plus counterparts.

The iPhone 14 notably has a better sensor for your selfie photos. The front sensor of the iPhone 14 has "Photogenic Engine" technology to capture more light in dark scenes. The aperture of the sensor is also improved in this sense. The selfie camera is now capable of shooting up to 4K HDR at 30 frames per second (where the iPhone 13 only went up to 1080p).

Same fight for the main camera of the iPhone 14. The latter has a larger aperture and the "Photogenic Engine" to capture more light and make your shots clearer and better in quality in scenes that are too dark.

The "Always-On" technology available for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max already exists in many other smartphones. It keeps your screen on all the time, but with a very low refresh rate to save battery life. The main interest of this feature is to be able to display interesting widgets such as the time or the date of the day. You will be able to consult essential information without having to enter or turn on your iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max!

Have you just had a car accident? The iPhone 14 will automatically detect situations where you have been the victim of an accident in order to directly contact the emergency services or your close contacts. Even if you can't reach your iPhone 14, it will take care of calling the emergency services to give them your location.

The latest information about the iPhone 14 concerns its processor. The powerful A15 Bionic chip that currently equips the iPhone 13 should normally give way to its successor: the A16 Bionic processor. It would seem, however, that Apple has planned to add this new SoC only in the two most high-end models of the brand, namely the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The other two smartphones thus remain equipped with the powerful A15 chip.

Many rumors claimed that Apple was drawing a line under a potential iPhone 14 Mini. The leaks were therefore true and the latter is replaced by the iPhone 14 Plus! Sales of the iPhone Minis have always been very disappointing and it makes sense that Apple does not continue to offer them.

The new range of iPhone 14 is thus constituted: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It will however be necessary to see if this new name is sufficiently clear for an audience which was now well accustomed to the line-up of the device.

He's the new kid in the family. Welcome the new iPhone 14 Max as it should. According to several analysts and leaks on the web, this new model would replace the iPhone 14 mini. However, he would not have many similarities with the latter. Where the mini version of an iPhone takes its components in a smaller version, the iPhone 14 Max would do the exact opposite. This new model is therefore identical to the classic iPhone 14, but in a larger size.

The iPhone 14 Pro is certainly the most anticipated version of the range. The latter is the model that benefits the most from new features with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, starting with the design. The front screen of the iPhone 14 Pro benefits from the new notch that allows you to receive smart and touch notifications. In particular, you will be able to consult your connected devices

The changes of the iPhone 14 Pro with its predecessor are not legion. Apple's new phone will, however, come with a new processor, the A16 Bionic, which is said to improve the performance of the device and its battery management. It will be interesting to compare the latter with the chip that equips the iPhone 13, the A15 Bionic, as the performance of the latter was already of a very high level.

The iPhone 14 Pro camera is improved. The main sensor goes from 12 Mpx to 48 Mpx, unheard of on an iPhone and which should promise even more beautiful shots. The photos from the iPhone 13 were already excellent, and we can't wait to check out the capabilities of this new sensor.

Another novelty expected for the iPhone 14: the arrival of an “Always-On” mode. You can thus leave the screen of the iPhone 14 on permanently to display data such as the time, the date of the day or even widgets. This addition could however have an impact on the autonomy of the phone which would also be improved accordingly.

Apple also took advantage of its Keynote to present a new iPhone 14 Pro Max. This very high-end, even premium model, initiated with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, makes it possible to take advantage of all of Apple's cutting-edge technology for an optimal experience on a smartphone from the brand.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is modeled on its predecessor, offering features equivalent to those of the iPhone 14 Pro, while having a larger size. It is now the most expensive iPhone 14 in the range, but also the most advanced in terms of new features and performance. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is notably equipped with the brand new A16 Bionic chip, a better camera, but also the new design on its front face which will allow it to display more content on the screen.

A question that many consumers were asking themselves: Will the iPhone 14 finally shake up the design of Apple phones? The answer is rather negative. From the back, the iPhone 14 looks completely like its predecessor. The basic versions are even almost identical on the front side.

The only big new feature of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in terms of design is the notch on the front of the device. It's been a while since Apple seems to want to reduce at all costs the space allocated to the selfie camera as well as the device that allows Face ID to unlock your phone. The new notch of the iPhone 14 is thus smaller, and arranged in the shape of an exclamation point to display notifications.