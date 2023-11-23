iPhone 14: here's the best Black Friday deal today

It's go again ! All online merchants have now launched their Black Friday this Friday, November 24. The iPhone 14 is one of the most anticipated products of this 2023 edition...

Like every year, the big end-of-year commercial operation arrives just after the launch of a new iPhone which considerably devalues ​​the previous generation. It's the turn of the iPhone 14 to look a little older this year and therefore to raise hopes of big discounts among Apple fans.

The promotions on the iPhone 14 and its peers (iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max) during Black Friday are all the more anticipated since the device released in 2022 was a little disappointing: innovations considered minor by compared to the iPhone 13 and sales that are a little worse than usual should encourage resellers to sell off stocks.

And the scenario seems to be being confirmed. Halfway through this Black Friday, the iPhone 14 dives well below the symbolic bar of 730 euros for new and is even around 600 euros for reconditioned or used, thanks to an exceptional offer on the Rakuten website.

Initially displayed at 869 euros and still at this price on the Apple Store, the iPhone 14 in the 128 GB version therefore displays a notable reduction which represents a saving of 150 to 250 euros compared to the price usually observed. An opportunity to seize for Apple technology enthusiasts wanting to get their hands on the latest model without breaking the bank.

It is important to note that when reconditioned, the product has all the guarantees of a new product. The iPhone 14, predecessor of the iPhone 15, stands out for its high-end technical characteristics. It features a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 1200 nits. Under the hood, we find the iOS 16 operating system, supported by 4 GB of RAM and the Apple A15 Bionic processor. On the photography side, the iPhone 14 does not disappoint with its 12 MP wide-angle sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor of the same resolution, and a 12 MP selfie module with autofocus.

For those interested in a more in-depth analysis of the iPhone 14, it is recommended to check out our detailed article including a full review of the phone. This exceptional offer represents a unique opportunity to acquire the iPhone 14 at an unbeatable price, just in time for Christmas.