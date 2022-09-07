iPhone 14: Experience the new iPhone live tonight

IPHONE 14. Apple will hold its Keynote this Wednesday, around 7 p.m. at the Steve Jobs Theater. The firm should present its new iPhone 14 there, the prices and specifications of which already seem to be available on the web.

[Updated Wednesday, September 7, 10:01 a.m.] Here we are: the iPhone 14 will be unveiled by Apple this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. KST. The firm will have tried to contain as much as possible the leaks of information on its new device, but in vain. A lot of data on the iPhone 14 is already available and circulating on the net, especially about their new prices.

The iPhone 14 would be offered in four versions, as was the case with previous Apple devices. The Cupertino company would however give up on the mini version in favor of an iPhone 14 Max. Sales of previous small format iPhones having been particularly disappointing, Apple would not try again this year.

Apple has already officially confirmed that the iPhone 14 will be unveiled this Wednesday, September 7 at 7 p.m., the official date of its Keynote conference, for release in the following days. If the date of Tuesday, September 13 was mentioned on the net, several specialists including Mark Gurman, journalist at Bloomberg, had indicated for several days that Apple was preparing its Keynote conference a week in advance.

It's now confirmed: the iPhone 14 will be unveiled tonight, which suggests that the phone will be released on Friday, September 16. You will therefore have a little over a week to reserve your copy and avoid potential stock shortages.

Although it is still a little too early to say about the future characteristics of the iPhone 14, a lot of information about it is already available on the web! Several journalists and insiders like Jon Prosser specify that Apple would (finally) remove the upper notch on the front of the phone, replacing it with a simple hole that would be used for the sensor of the selfie module. However, this novelty would only be present on the Pro and Pro Max models.

Among the novelties announced for the iPhone 14, there is a persistent rumor around a new selfie camera. The latter would have better quality compared to previous iPhone models, but would also cost more to produce. Will this addition impact the price of future iPhone 14s? We will have to wait until the formalization of the phone to have the last word on the subject and observe the novelties compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 13.

The "Always-On" technology anticipated for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max already exists in many other smartphones. It keeps your screen on all the time, but with a very low refresh rate to save battery. The main interest of this feature is to be able to display interesting widgets such as the time or the date of the day. You will be able to consult essential information without having to grab or turn on your iPhone 14!

The latest information about the iPhone 14 concerns its processor. The powerful A15 Bionic chip that currently equips the iPhone 13 should normally give way to its successor: the A16 Bionic processor. It would seem, however, that Apple has planned to add this new SoC only in the two most high-end models of the brand, namely the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The other two smartphones would thus remain equipped with the A15 chip.

Many leakers agree on one point: there would be no iPhone 14 mini planned. As a reminder, the iPhone 12 mini had very disappointing sales for Apple, despite good performance and a very practical small size. The firm nevertheless tried again by unveiling a new iPhone 13 mini in September 2020, the results of which are just as mixed as its predecessor. We should therefore not benefit from an iPhone 14 mini, but from a brand new model, modeled on the basic iPhone 14.

He's the new kid on the block. Welcome the new iPhone 14 Max as it should. According to several analysts and leaks on the web, this new model would replace the iPhone 14 mini. However, he would not have many similarities with the latter. Where the mini version of an iPhone takes its components in a smaller version, the iPhone 14 Max would do just the opposite. This new model would therefore be identical to the classic iPhone 14, but in a larger size.

The iPhone 14 Pro is certainly the most anticipated version of the range. The latter would be the one that benefits the most from new features with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, starting with the design. The front screen of the iPhone 14 Pro would benefit from the new notch, 3D renderings of which can be found on the web.

The changes of the iPhone 14 Pro with its predecessor are not legion. Apple's new phone, however, should get a new processor, the A16 Bionic, which would improve the performance of the device and its battery management. It will be interesting to compare the latter with the chip that equips the iPhone 13, the A15 Bionic, as the performance of the latter was already of a very high level.

Another novelty expected for the iPhone 14: the arrival of an “Always-On” mode. You should thus be able to leave the screen of the iPhone 14 permanently on to display data such as the time, the current date or even widgets. This addition could however have an impact on the autonomy of the phone which would also be improved accordingly.

Unless there is a real surprise, Apple should present a new iPhone 14 Pro Max by September 2022. These very high-end, even premium models, initiated with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, make it possible to take advantage of all of Apple's cutting-edge technology for an optimal experience on an Apple smartphone.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max should follow its predecessor, offering features equivalent to those of the iPhone 14 Pro, while having a larger size. It would then be the most expensive iPhone 14 in the range, but also the most advanced in terms of new features and performance. The iPhone 14 Pro Max would notably be equipped with the brand new A16 Bionic chip, but also with the new design on its front face which will allow it to display more content on the screen.

Will the iPhone 14 cost more than its predecessors? Apple was able to create a surprise last year by unveiling a variety of different iPhones while keeping the same price list. This year however, a general increase in the prices of the iPhone 14 seems to be planned according to several sources. The iPhone 14 mini being replaced by the iPhone 14 Max, the new prices of the iPhone 14 could therefore be as follows:

While a price increase for the iPhone 14 wouldn't make many happy, it would still make sense in the face of soaring prices across the tech industry, shortages of hardware components, and various current economic and political crises. Apple would therefore only follow the trend or rather inflation in the face of the increase in the price of many raw materials.

A question that many consumers are asking: will the iPhone 14 finally shake up the design of Apple phones? The first glimpses already seem uninviting. Since the iPhone X released in 2017, the firm has hardly touched the design of its famous smartphone. The iPhone 14 should continue this momentum, and simply refine an already well-established design, which has proven itself year after year.

The only big novelty of the iPhone 14 in terms of design would fit in the notch on the front of the device. It's been a while since Apple seems to want to reduce at all costs the space allocated to the selfie camera as well as the device that allows Face ID to unlock your phone. The new notch of the iPhone 14 should therefore be smaller, and arranged in the shape of an exclamation point.

Many consumers are hoping that the iPhone 14 will finally swap its lightning port for a USB-C charging port. While this change may well take place in the future, it is unlikely to apply to the iPhone 14. In early June 2022, the European Union voted for an agreement that constrains a unique charger for the smartphone market in Europe. This decree could well shake up the plans planned by Apple, but will only apply in 2024, giving the Cupertino company time to offer an iPhone 14, and even a potential iPhone 15 before submitting to the new directive.