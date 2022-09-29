iPhone 14: almost 100 euros of promotion already available!

IPHONE 14. Available for a few days, the iPhone 14 is already illustrated in promotion on the Rakuten site where a price reduction of nearly 100 euros is already proposed!

Are you looking for the latest iPhone 14, but the price of it puts you off a bit? No problem ! Rakuten is already offering some very interesting promotions on Apple's latest iPhone 14. If the phone is sold basic around 1019 euros in France, Rakuten offers a gun price with the iPhone 14 at 929 euros! Difficult to know if this is a price for the launch of the smartphone or if it is a lasting offer so do not hesitate too much before cracking on the latest iPhone from Apple.

The iPhone 14 definitely costs more than its predecessors... For Europe! While Apple spent a small part of its last Keynote detailing that the price of the iPhone 14 would be identical to that of the iPhone 13 in dollars, it will not be the same in euros. Taking into account the different taxes and the fall of the euro against the dollar, we obtain the following prices:

These price increases on the iPhone 14 in Europe may come as a surprise, and with good reason. Even the increases predicted during the various rumors were not so high. In particular, we are talking about several hundred euros for certain models:

The iPhone 14 has a higher price tag, but what exactly are new compared to the previous generation? Its latest can be found on the official Apple website, which allows you to compare the different models available. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max seem to stand out by incorporating many more features than their classic and Plus counterparts.

The iPhone 14 notably has a better sensor for your selfie photos. The iPhone 14's front sensor features "Photogenic Engine" technology to capture more light in dark scenes. The aperture of the sensor is also improved in this sense. The selfie camera is now capable of shooting up to 4K HDR at 30 frames per second (where the iPhone 13 only went up to 1080p).

Same fight for the main camera of the iPhone 14. The latter has a larger aperture and the "Photogenic Engine" to capture more light and make your shots clearer and better in quality in scenes that are too dark.

The "Always-On" technology available for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max already exists in many other smartphones. It keeps your screen on all the time, but with a very low refresh rate to save battery. The main interest of this feature is to be able to display interesting widgets such as the time or the date of the day. You will be able to consult essential information without having to enter or turn on your iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max!

Have you just had a car accident? The iPhone 14 will automatically detect situations where you have been the victim of an accident in order to directly contact the emergency services or your close contacts. Even if you can't fully use your iPhone 14, it will take care of calling the emergency services to give them your location.

The latest information about the iPhone 14 concerns its processor. The powerful A15 Bionic chip that currently equips the iPhone 13 gives way to its successor: the A16 Bionic processor. It is, however, confirmed that Apple is only adding this new SoC in the brand's two most high-end models, namely the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The other two smartphones remain equipped with the powerful A15 chip.

He's the new kid in the family. The iPhone 14 Plus takes up the points and improvements present on the classic model, but in a larger format. This also comes with a larger battery to support the new screen size of the iPhone 14 Plus. In short: exit the Mini format, and hello to the large Plus format!

The iPhone 14 Pro is certainly the most anticipated version of the range. The latter is the model that benefits the most from new features with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, starting with the design. The front screen of the iPhone 14 Pro benefits from the new notch that allows you to receive smart and touch notifications. In particular, you will be able to consult your connected devices

The changes of the iPhone 14 Pro with its predecessor are not legion. Apple's new phone, however, comes with a new processor, the A16 Bionic, which is said to improve the performance of the device and its battery management. It is interesting to compare the latter with the chip that equips the iPhone 13, the A15 Bionic, as the performance of the latter was already of a very high level.

The iPhone 14 Pro camera is improved. The main sensor goes from 12 Mpx to 48 Mpx, unheard of on an iPhone and which should promise even more beautiful shots. The photos from the iPhone 13 were already excellent, and we can't wait to check out the capabilities of this new sensor.

Another novelty present on the iPhone 14 Pro: the arrival of an “Always-On” mode. You can thus leave the screen of the iPhone 14 on permanently to display data such as the time, the date of the day or even widgets. This addition could however have an impact on the autonomy of the phone which is also improved as a result.

Apple also took advantage of its famous Keynote to present a new iPhone 14 Pro Max. This very high-end, even premium model, initiated with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, makes it possible to take advantage of all of Apple's cutting-edge technology for an optimal experience on a smartphone from the brand.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is modeled on its predecessor, offering features equivalent to those of the iPhone 14 Pro, while having a larger size. It is now the most expensive iPhone 14 in the range, but also the most advanced in terms of new features and performance. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is notably equipped with the brand new A16 Bionic chip, a better camera, but also the new design on its front face which will allow it to display more content on the screen.