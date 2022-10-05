iPhone 12: on sale after the release of the latest iPhone

IPHONE 12. Looking for a great iPhone that isn't overpriced? The iPhone 12 continues to assert itself as a very good phone despite its age and several great promotions.

The iPhone 12 is even more popular since the announcement and release of the latest model: the iPhone 14. The latter may have several advantages, it comes with very high prices, especially in Europe. Although it is not the last phone from the firm, the iPhone 12 still shines today thanks to nice components and performance. Its photography capabilities make it an excellent candidate among the best photophones on the market.

The iPhone 12s carry over some of the features and strengths of the iPhone 11 while introducing a few new elements. The iPhone Mini only stands out for its smaller size (5.4 inches).

During the keynote on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Tim Cook confirmed the "revolution" brought by the new iPhone. 5G is indeed embedded in the iPhone 12. A technology that makes the smartphone "faster, more advanced and without losing sight of security such as data confidentiality". The maximum download speed of the new iPhone can reach 4 GB per second and Apple promises very low latency, close to real time. All native iPhone applications have been adapted for 5G. "iPhone 12 Pro delivers LTE speeds up to 2Gbps5, making downloading large files, posting photos, and streaming high-quality video easier than ever. As it integrates up to 32 LTE bands and 20 5G bands – more than any other smartphone – it is already ready for super-fast 5G,” the company writes on its website. It is currently in small price reduction at several retailers.

Two other iPhone 12 models are also released: iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone pro Max. The first is equipped with a 6.1-inch screen like the iPhone 12. It stands out for its telephoto lens, very high-end video quality (HDR Dolby Vision up to 60 frames per second), optical zoom x4, and a LiDAR scanner. The resolution is significantly higher (2532 x 1170 pixels at 460 ppi).

iPhone Pro Max is an iPhone Pro with a larger 6.7-inch screen. It incorporates a better optical zoom, with an even better resolution (2778 x 1284 pixels at 458 ppi).

The iPhone 12 had again seen its price evolve compared to previous generations. Here are the prices of the four versions of the iPhone 12, communicated by Apple France when the phone was released at the end of 2020:

Note, however, that the release of the new iPhone 13 has allowed these prices to drop significantly in order to allow the iPhone 12 to be much more accessible. People wishing to equip themselves with an Apple phone without wanting the latest generation can thus have fun without sacrificing their budget.

Here are some official images of the iPhone 12s unveiled during the October 2020 Keynote:

In summary, the first version of the iPhone 12 will delight those who do not like the trend of ever larger smartphones. As the name suggests, the iPhone 12 mini is a scaled down version of the iPhone 12. Its screen scales up to 5.4 inches, but other specs and design are mostly exactly the same. It is therefore not a low-end version. Only the battery seems to be different, as Apple promises 15 hours of video playback time, compared to 17 hours for the iPhone 12. The different models come in five colors: white, black, blue, green and red.