iOS 17.4: thank you European Union! We will soon be able to change browsers on the iPhone

Following decisions and new European standards, Apple is today deploying the first version of iOS 17.4.

The first beta version of iOS 17.4 is now available for users enrolled in Apple's beta program. This new update of the iPhone operating system introduces in particular some changes which follow the decisions of the European Union to open up the very closed environment of iOS a little more.

The first significant change in iOS 17.4 is the addition of multiple default browsers when you first set up an iPhone. Until now, a new user had to go through Safari, the Cupertino company's in-house browser. It will now be possible to choose which browser you want to install and configure when turning on your new iPhone.

According to our colleagues at Numerama, a list of 11 browsers is planned in addition to Safari during the official release of iOS 17.4 next March:

In addition to the arrival of these browsers at the launch of the iPhone, the new European standards also force Apple to open up to stores other than the App Store for downloading applications. An obligation already provided for by Apple, but which also comes with numerous conditions (including some monetary) for the developers of these stores, and warnings for users.

As a reminder, the first public version of iOS 17.4 should be available to all compatible iPhone owners by March 2024. People registered in the beta program can already install this new update up to date on their devices.