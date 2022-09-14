iOS 16: finally available, how to download the update

iOS 16. The new iOS 16 is finally available on a majority of iPhones. We explain its new features and how to install it on your device.

iOS 16 is finally available. After several months of beta reserved for developers, then for the general public, this new version of the Apple operating system can finally be downloaded to the iPhone. The compatible models are numerous and include several iPhone versions ranging from 14 to 8.

iOS 16 is all about customization. This new version further streamlines your notifications to leave more room for your wallpaper, which is now customizable. Find all the new features of iOS 16 and how to download this new version on your iPhone in this article.

iOS 16 does not provide major changes for your iPhone. Rumors were already announcing a rather aesthetic, but discreet update. The latter is mainly focused on customizing your lock screen, with new options for your widgets, but also your notifications. Changes for different apps like Messages are also planned.

Before iOS 16, the iPhone lock screen only had one customization option: your wallpaper. iOS 16, however, should be a game changer. You can now change the appearance of your wallpaper, and in particular the time displayed according to several typos offered by Apple. It is also possible to choose if you want part of your wallpaper to appear over the time displayed on your lock screen.

iOS 16 also allows you to give more visibility to your various widgets. These can now be displayed directly on your lock screen. The displays will be different depending on the selected widget. You can, for example, display the weather permanently, a follow-up of your Uber Eats order, your weekly physical activity, and many other options.

iOS 16 also changes your iPhone notifications. Apple believes that these take up too much screen space, and spoil your brand new personalized wallpaper. Your notifications under iOS 16 will thus be more discreet, and will now take place at the bottom of your locked screen.

iOS 16 also marks some changes for the Messages app. The latter will now allow you to modify your messages already sent, to resend them as a reminder, or even to recover recently deleted messages. The SharePlay functionality will also be integrated into the Messages application, in order to share your content with your interlocutors. They will be able to watch a movie or listen to music with you, while being able to control the playback.

The "live text" function is already impressive for translating foreign language passages. iOS 16 will now allow you to take advantage of this function, even within your images! You will be able to translate panels or screenshots of books in order to translate the texts visible on them. A currency conversion system is also provided.

iOS 16 was officially presented on June 6, 2022. This new version of the operating system that will power the iPhone was introduced to the general public during the Apple WWDC Keynote held from June 6 to June 10, 2022.

iOS 16 has been available since the beginning of September. Apple has adhered to its usual schedule by making its new operating system available at the same time as the release of its new iPhone. It is therefore now possible to download iOS 16 on your device if it is compatible.

The new version of iOS 16 is notably the one planned for the base on the new iPhone 14. But what about older versions of the iPhone? Apple has unveiled the different iPhones compatible with the next iOS 16:

While iOS 15 also included the iPhone 6s released in 2014, the next iOS 16 presented at the Apple Keynote ignores them. You will therefore have to change your iPhone if you want to continue to benefit from the next updates, and in particular those designed for the security of your data.

If your iPhone didn't automatically offer you the update to iOS 16, don't panic. Unless your device is not compatible with the operating system, it is still possible to install it on your iPhone. To do this, go to the "Settings" application. Then go to the "General" section then "Software update". You should find iOS 16 on offer there and will only have to accept the terms of service to update your iPhone.