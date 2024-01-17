Intrusion into a high school in Charente: two minor injuries, what happened?

Two individuals entered a high school in Angoulême, in Charente, this Thursday, January 18, and slightly injured a student and a teacher. A police intervention took place, but the suspects fled.

A police operation took place in the Marguerite de Valois high school in Angoulême, in Charente, after the intrusion of two individuals into the establishment. This Thursday, January 18, mid-morning, two people with masked faces entered the high school grounds in search of a student, according to Charente-Libre. They threw tear gas which inconvenienced at least one student, while a teacher who tried to intervene was slightly injured when she received a punch, the prefecture said. A video of the attack clearly shows that the teacher was hit before trying to catch one of the intruders.

The police intervened in the high school shortly after the events for an operation to remove doubts which ended at 12:10 p.m. according to the Charente police. In parallel with the police operation, a “containment” of students and educational staff was organized in the establishment. The police assured from 11 a.m. that the “situation was under control”, Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castera assured for her part that “the students are safe”.

“The students are well and will resume the course of their activities this afternoon”, declared by following the national police on classes this afternoon: "Classes are suspended this afternoon. Parents wishing to pick up their child, including boarders, can do so. A listening cell has been activated in the amphitheater for students who wish." According to BFMTV, the rector of the Academy of Poitiers must speak during the day.

The two individuals who entered the establishment were no longer present on the scene and were not found when the police intervened. No arrests took place according to Charente Libre which indicates that the two people are on the run.