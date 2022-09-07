Inter - Bayern: schedules, probable line-ups... Match info

INTER-BAYERN. Find out all the information about this Champions League Group C clash between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich which takes place this Wednesday, September 7 at 9 p.m.

Inter finds Bayern in the remake of the 2010 Champions League final where the Italians won (2-0). But that was 12 years ago now. Since then the balance of power has reversed where Inter face the Munich just after a defeat in the Milan derby this weekend (2-3). In the league, the Interists have won all their home matches which could reassure them before facing the team of Julian Nagelsmann. "Sadio Mané has an incredible intensity which is crucial both offensively and defensively," warned Simone Inzaghi who seems to fear the Senegalese international.

For their part, Bayern Munich seem to arrive with more confidence than their opponent. Despite a draw on the lawn of the surprising Union Berlin this weekend (1-1), the Munich residents remain on an incredible record on the European scene against Italian teams. In the last 10 encounters they have won eight and drawn twice. This is in addition to 17 wins in the last 18 group matches played in the Champions League. "We know that the first game is not decisive in the group, but we still want to start well. Inter are an interesting opponent in a very strong group. We cannot afford to show the slightest weakness", said Julian Nagelsmann.

The Inter-Bayern match will start at 9 p.m. It will take place in the mythical stadium of Milan, San Siro.

Bein Sports 1 will broadcast this Inter - Bayern. The French Clément Turpin will be the referee of this enticing meeting.

The only streaming broadcast for this Inter-Bayern will be on Canal's digital platform, MyCanal. You will need a subscription to access it.

Simone Inzaghi will have to compose without an important element of her workforce. Indeed, Romelu Lukaku is absent due to injury. Lautaro Martinez will probably be accompanied by Edin Dzeko on the attacking front. The Nerazzurri's likely starting XI is as follows: Handanovic - Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni - Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco - Martinez, Dzeko.

Opposite, Julian Nagelsmann should be able to count on a full group and set up his 4-2-3-1 with Sadio Mané at the forefront. Here is the probable line-up of the Germans: Neuer - Pavard, de Ligt, Upamecano, Davies - Sabitzer, Kimmich - Coman, Musiala, Sané - Mané.

Bayern are the favorites against Inter according to the bookmakers. On Betclic, the Bavarians are at 1.83, the draw at 4.15 and the victory of Inter at 4.05. On Winamax, Inter is also at 4.05 but the draw is at 4.10 and the Bavarian victory at 1.82.