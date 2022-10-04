Inter - Barcelona: time, line-ups, predictions... Live match info

Inter - Barcelona. Discover all the information of this match of the third day of group C of the Champions League between Inter Milan and FC Barcelona.

Second place at stake! While Bayern Munich occupies first place in Group C with two successes in two games, Inter Milan receives FC Barcelona this Tuesday, October 4. If the two teams beat Plzen and lost against Bayern Munich, this first meeting already promises to be decisive. In a press conference, Milan coach Simone Inzaghi returned to the Catalans' excellent start to the season: "Barcelona are a complete team. They know how to do everything, in the possession and non-possession phase. They are well organized. I think it's the team in Europe that recovers the ball the highest on the field. It will be a painful match against a great opponent, we will have to contain them, and strike at the right time. (...) Their The defeat in Munich (0-2 against Bayern) was undeserved. With Manchester City and Bayern, in my opinion, these are the three teams that currently offer the best football in Europe. The ranking is still open. We know the importance of this game." For this meeting, the Nerazzurri will have to do without Marcelo Brozovic, Romeu Lukaku in particular while Lautaro Martinez is uncertain.

On the Spanish side, Xavi will be without Ronald Araujo, Hector Bellerin, Memphis Depay, Jules Koundé and Frenkie de Jong. During the press conference, the Spanish coach did not hide his ambitions for this meeting: "Will the next two matches (against Inter) decide the qualification? Well, yes, I do. I feel like. In the end, we both lost against Bayern Munich. So it's a very important game. It's very important for us, just like next week (against Inter, at So in the end the (Simone Inzaghi's qualification prediction) seems right. We'll see what Bayern do tomorrow, but yeah, we can't fail now. We've gotten it into our heads that we won't. we can't, we can't fail."

The kick off of the Champions League match between Inter Milan and FC Barcelona is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4 at 9:00 p.m. at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan (Italy). Referee Slavko Vincic (Slovenia) will be on the whistle.

Holder of the Champions League TV rights, BeIn Sports 1 will broadcast the meeting between Inter Milan and FC Barcelona.

If you want to watch the Champions League match between Liverpool and Manchester City on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to subscribe to MyCanal or the BeIn Sports website.

Inter Milan: Onana (G) - Skriniar - de Vrij - Bastoni - Darmian - Barella - Calhanoglu - Mkhitaryan - Dimarco - Correa - Lautaro.

FC Barcelona: Stegen (G) - Roberto - Christensen - Garcia - Alba - Kessie - Busquets - Pedri - Dembele - Lewandowski - Raphinha.