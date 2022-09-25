Inflation Bonus: Why haven't you received it yet?

EXCEPTIONAL RE-ENTRY BONUS. The payment of the inflation bonus began on September 15 and will end next November. Discover all the dates not to be missed.

[Updated September 23, 2022 at 8:07 a.m.] The payment of the exceptional back-to-school bonus has raised some concerns in recent days. Indeed, of the 10.8 million beneficiaries, several categories have still not received the bank transfer of 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child while the payment date of September 15, 2022 has largely passed. In reality, a very specific calendar exists depending on your personal situation. The first payment being dedicated only to the beneficiaries of social minima and to scholarship students, a good number of French people are still waiting for the reception of this famous inflation bonus. The next installment is imminent, it is already scheduled for next week. Here are the 3 key dates to remember:

September 27, 2022 concerns beneficiaries of the ASS or the monthly lump sum premium. In mid-October, ASPA recipients will in turn receive exceptional aid of 100 euros. Finally, in mid-November, the last served will be the beneficiaries of the activity bonus. The amount will be 28 euros plus 14 euros per additional dependent child, in addition to receiving the activity bonus. We invite you to contact the organization concerned to obtain more information on the payment of the bonus, such as Pôle Emploi or CAF depending on your situation. We also remind you that the banks have quite different transaction processing times from one institution to another, hence the delays observed for some beneficiaries since the start of the payment. As a reminder, the amount will be sent to you by automatic transfer. No action on your part is necessary.

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. ALF and ALF recipients are also concerned. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to take advantage of this new inflation bonus or food emergency bonus at the start of the 2022 school year, i.e. 14 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries.

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made:

The new aid to fight against inflation and supposed to strengthen the purchasing power of the French desired by Elisabeth Borne will be paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, from the start of the 2022 school year! The 10.8 million affected households should see a bank transfer from September 2022. Now, the exact date has been set by the executive: the payment will take place on September 15, 2022. On the other hand, for beneficiaries of the activity bonus, the payment will not take place until two months later, in November. Here is the complete schedule depending on your household situation:

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

Recipients of the active solidarity income (RSA) will indeed receive the inflation bonus in the amount of 100 euros, the payment of which is scheduled for September 15, 2022. Recipients of the RSA will also receive the increase in their allowance of 4% linked to the implementation of the purchasing power law.