Inflation Bonus: Why didn't I receive the payout?

EXCEPTIONAL BACK-TO-SCHOOL BONUS. 11 million households received exceptional aid of 100 euros on September 15. Not you ? Several explanations exist. Here they are.

[Updated September 19, 2022 at 2:43 p.m.] Have you still not received your inflation bonus of 100 euros plus 50 euros per dependent child? This aid, also called the exceptional back-to-school bonus, was paid for the 10.8 million beneficiary households on September 15. Remember that the payment is automatic. It is carried out directly on your bank account, you have no steps to take, the paying agency already knows your bank details (Pôle Emploi or CAF for example). In reality, three major elements can explain the non-receipt of your premium or the delay (more or less important) accumulated since last week and the official date of payment. Here they are.

First of all, we strongly advise you to check the conditions of access to the bonus. You must absolutely be a beneficiary of social minima such as the RSA or the APL (full list below) or be a scholarship student. Outside of these criteria, you will not be entitled to the inflation bonus. We invite you to contact the organization concerned for more information. They will be able to inform you and regularize your situation if a problem has arisen. Second option, you are recipients of the activity bonus. In this case, don't panic. You will receive the exceptional back-to-school bonus in November 2022 (around the 15th) and the amount of aid will reach 28 euros plus 14 euros per additional dependent child. Finally, it is also possible that your bank has quite long processing times for banking transactions, or that it encounters unforeseen difficulties. In this case, the transfer should arrive at the beginning of the week, still a little patience.

Who is eligible for the new inflation inflation bonus? Terms

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. ALF and ALF recipients are also concerned. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to take advantage of this new inflation bonus or food emergency bonus at the start of the 2022 school year, i.e. 14 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries.

The new aid to fight against inflation and supposed to strengthen the purchasing power of the French desired by Elisabeth Borne will be paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, from the start of the 2022 school year! The 10.8 million households concerned should see a bank transfer from September 2022. Now, the exact date has been set by the executive: the payment will take place on September 15, 2022. On the other hand, for the beneficiaries of the activity bonus, the payment will not take place until two months later, in November.

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from the Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made:

Recipients of the active solidarity income (RSA) will indeed receive the inflation bonus in the amount of 100 euros, the payment of which is scheduled for September 15, 2022. Recipients of the RSA will also receive the increase in their allowance of 4% linked to the implementation of the purchasing power law.