Inflation bonus: who will have to wait to get the 100 euros?

EXCEPTIONAL BACK-TO-SCHOOL BONUS. The next inflation bonus payment is scheduled for November 2022. For whom? How much? We tell you everything.

[Updated September 19, 2022 at 8:09 a.m.] The first payment of the long-awaited inflation bonus, or exceptional back-to-school bonus, took place on September 6, 2022. It concerned beneficiaries of minimum social benefits such as RSA or APL, as well as scholarship students. The latter received the sum of 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. A gesture supposed to support the poorest in the face of rising inflation (5.8% in August over one year). 10.8 million households were affected. However, a category of beneficiaries remains on the floor: the recipients of the activity bonus. The latter are part of the system but will have to be patient to receive this automatic transfer from CAF. For them, the payment will take place in November 2022 (around the 15th) and the amount of aid will reach 28 euros plus 14 euros per additional dependent child.

Who is eligible for the new inflation inflation bonus? Terms

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. ALF and ALF recipients are also concerned. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to take advantage of this new inflation bonus or food emergency bonus at the start of the 2022 school year, i.e. 14 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries.

The new aid to fight against inflation and supposed to strengthen the purchasing power of the French desired by Elisabeth Borne will be paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, from the start of the 2022 school year! The 10.8 million households concerned should see a bank transfer from September 2022. Now, the exact date has been set by the executive: the payment will take place on September 15, 2022. On the other hand, for the beneficiaries of the activity bonus, the payment will not take place until two months later, in November.

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from the Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made:

Recipients of the active solidarity income (RSA) will indeed receive the inflation bonus in the amount of 100 euros, the payment of which is scheduled for September 15, 2022. Recipients of the RSA will also receive the increase in their allowance of 4% linked to the implementation of the purchasing power law.