Inflation bonus: who gets 100 euros this Thursday?

EXCEPTIONAL BACK-TO-SCHOOL BONUS. The Inflation Bonus payout should arrive in your bank account this Thursday, September 15. For who ? How much? We tell you everything.

[Updated Sep 15, 2022 07:48] Have you checked your bank account this Wednesday morning? We strongly advise you to do so because a little surprise may have arrived! The exceptional back-to-school bonus or inflation bonus was paid this Thursday, September 15 for the 10.8 million low-income beneficiary households. A transfer of 100 euros should therefore appear on your account statement. Note that 50 euros per additional dependent child are allocated. Voted this summer as part of the purchasing power law, the exceptional back-to-school bonus aims to relieve low wages in the face of the rising cost of living. The recent announcements concerning the increase in gas and electricity prices by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne attest to this (15% in 2023). But then, who is affected by the payment of this bonus? Beneficiaries of social minima, scholarship students, and beneficiaries of the activity bonus (payment in November 2022). Do you want to be sure that you are one of the beneficiaries of the inflation bonus? Here's the full list for who the payout is taking place this Thursday:

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. ALF and ALF recipients are also concerned. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to take advantage of this new inflation bonus or food emergency bonus at the start of the 2022 school year, i.e. 14 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries. The full list:

How much will the new inflation premium be?

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

The new aid to fight against inflation and supposed to strengthen the purchasing power of the French desired by Elisabeth Borne will be paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, from the start of the 2022 school year! The 10.8 million affected households should see a bank transfer from September 2022. Now, the exact date has been set by the executive: the payment will take place on September 15, 2022.

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made:

Recipients of the active solidarity income (RSA) will indeed receive the inflation bonus in the amount of 100 euros, the payment of which is scheduled for September 15, 2022. Recipients of the RSA will also receive the increase in their allowance of 4% linked to the implementation of the purchasing power law.