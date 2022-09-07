Inflation bonus: when and for whom?

INFLATION BONUS 2022. The payment of the exceptional back-to-school bonus is fast approaching. What date in September? Who are the beneficiaries ? We tell you everything.

[Updated September 8, 2022 at 8:09 a.m.] In an attempt to combat galloping inflation (5.8% in August over one year), the government has decided to put its hand in its pocket with the distribution of a new inflation bonus, or exceptional back-to-school bonus. A total of 10.8 million households are expected to benefit. To obtain it, no action is to be taken, an automatic transfer will be made to your bank account on September 15, 2022. The amount is 100 euros, plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. This bonus will benefit the most modest such as scholarship students, precarious elderly people, and recipients of the APL, RSA, ASPA and AAH. Do you receive the activity bonus? You can also receive the inflation bonus (28 euros plus 14 euros per dependent child).

The new aid to fight against inflation and supposed to strengthen the purchasing power of the French desired by Elisabeth Borne will be paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, from the start of the 2022 school year! The 10.8 million affected households should see a bank transfer from September 2022. Now, the exact date has been set by the executive: the payment will take place on September 15, 2022.

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to take advantage of this new inflation bonus or emergency bonus. food at the start of the 2022 school year, i.e. 14 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries.

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made:

Recipients of the active solidarity income (RSA) will indeed receive the inflation bonus in the amount of 100 euros, the payment of which is scheduled for September 15, 2022. Recipients of the RSA will also receive the increase in their allowance of 4% linked to the implementation of the purchasing power law.