Inflation bonus: what is the payment date for the 100 euros?

INFLATION BONUS 2022. Nearly 11 million households are preparing to receive the exceptional back-to-school bonus of 100 euros. When ? What conditions? We take stock.

[Updated September 12, 2022 at 8:09 a.m.] There are only a few days left to wait before the payment of the exceptional back-to-school bonus. This bonus, also called the inflation bonus, was voted in the context of the purchasing power law to support the most modest households in the face of inflation (5.8% in August over twelve rolling months). It will be distributed by bank transfer, without any action on the part of the beneficiaries. Paying agencies such as Pôle Emploi for job seekers or the Crous for students already know your bank details. No need to contact them, the 10.8 million households will receive their premium automatically. The payment date is set for Thursday, September 15, 2022. The amount is 100 euros plus 50 euros for each additional dependent child. As a reminder, here is the list of people concerned by the payment of the inflation bonus:

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to take advantage of this new inflation bonus or emergency bonus. food at the start of the 2022 school year, i.e. 14 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries.

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from the Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made:

Recipients of the active solidarity income (RSA) will indeed receive the inflation bonus in the amount of 100 euros, the payment of which is scheduled for September 15, 2022. Recipients of the RSA will also receive the increase in their allowance of 4% linked to the implementation of the purchasing power law.