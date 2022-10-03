Inflation bonus: the third installment is approaching. For whom and when?

RETURN BONUS. A new payment of the inflation bonus of 100 euros is scheduled for October 2022. CAF, Pôle Emploi, beneficiaries... We tell you everything.

[Updated on October 4, 2022 at 8:07 a.m.] Who's next for the new payment of the exceptional solidarity bonus? Also called the inflation bonus, this aid of 100 euros plus 50 euros per dependent child is intended for the most modest households. His payment is spread out until the end of November. And the next concerned are the beneficiaries of the solidarity allowance for the elderly (Aspa). These will be served by automatic bank transfer in mid-October. The exact date has not been communicated by the government. In total, nearly 11 million French people are affected by the payment of this inflation bonus. To ensure that you have received the premium, the transfer must be made by the National Old Age Insurance Fund (CNAV).

As a reminder, the first payment of this exceptional back-to-school bonus was made on September 15 for recipients of social minima and scholarship students. Finally, in mid-November, the last to be served will be the beneficiaries of the activity bonus. The amount will be 28 euros plus 14 euros per additional dependent child, in addition to receiving the activity bonus. Know that no action on your part is necessary. Payment is made by automatic bank transfer. Do you want to know a specific payment date? Do you have doubts about your eligibility for the inflation bonus? Just head below to get all your questions answered.

The new aid to fight against inflation and supposed to strengthen the purchasing power of the French desired by Elisabeth Borne will be paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, from the start of the 2022 school year! The 10.8 million affected households should see a bank transfer from September 2022. Now, the exact date has been set by the executive: the payment will take place on September 15, 2022. On the other hand, for beneficiaries of the activity bonus, the payment will not take place until two months later, in November. Here is the full schedule based on your household situation:

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. ALF and ALS recipients are also concerned. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to benefit from this new inflation bonus or exceptional back-to-school bonus, i.e. nearly 11 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries. Beneficiaries of the Overseas Solidarity Income (RSO), the Retirement Equivalent Allowance (AER) and the simple allowance for the elderly are also affected by the payment of the inflation bonus before the end of 2022.

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made:

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

Retirees are among the beneficiaries of the inflation bonus of 100 euros in 2022. To claim it, it is necessary to collect the minimum old age (Aspa).

Recipients of the active solidarity income (RSA) did receive the inflation bonus in the amount of 100 euros. The payment was scheduled for September 15, 2022. RSA beneficiaries will also receive the 4% increase in their allowance linked to the implementation of the purchasing power law.